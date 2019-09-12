Don Hutchison says Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld would get into Liverpool or Man City side

Popular football pundit Don Hutchison has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld would get into the present Liverpool and Manchester City first team.
Both Manchester City and Liverpool have been the standout teams in the Premier League for the past couple of seasons, with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp assembling a very strong side.
Despite the fact that Tottenham finished fourth in the table last season, it can be argued that Spurs are the third-best side in England’s top-flight, considering their impressive performance in Europe as well.
Last season, Spurs defeated Manchester City over the two legs in the Champions League but lost against Liverpool in the final in Madrid.
This summer, Spurs have bolstered their squad and added depth in the side. While doubts remain about whether they have a strong enough squad to win the league, they do have one of the strongest starting XI’s when everyone is fit and firing.
However, according to Hutchison, it’s not Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen or Dele Alli but Toby Alderweireld who would get into either Liverpool or City’s starting line-up.
Only one player (Toby) would get in the Liverpool/City side.
— Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) September 10, 2019
Both Liverpool and Manchester City have formidable squads but surely other Spurs players can get into their starting line-ups. For instance, Kane is one of the world’s best strikers, and he can easily replace the underrated Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.
Likewise, Liverpool lack creativity in the middle of the park and someone like Eriksen can easily get into the side.
Manchester City have so much quality in their squad that their back up players can get into any top Premier League side. Having said that, Alderweireld has the quality to fit into the backline at City easily.