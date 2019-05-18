Diame could leave Newcastle

Mohamed Diame could be on his way out of Newcastle this summer, with the midfielder out of contract in July and having failed to trigger a one-year extension. The 31-year-old has been in negotiations with Newcastle for some time, but the two parties have been unable to agree on the length of his contract extension.
Diame has wanted a new two-year deal at St James’ Park, but Newcastle have been unwilling to offer him more than one and now the Senegalese international nears an exit in the coming weeks. He made 103 appearances in all competitions since joining from Hull City in 2016, scoring and creating 11 goals.
The midfielder has been a regular on Tyneside this season, featuring in 29 Premier League games, but he was left out of their penultimate outing with Liverpool which meant Newcastle didn’t trigger a contract extension. Diame should land on his feet after his Magpies departure, as he’s been linked with a move to former club West Ham United and Crystal Palace.
Newcastle don’t need to fear Diame leaving as they can turn to Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden, Ki Sung-yeung and Jonjo Shelvey in his absence. Rafael Benitez will have an entire summer to find a replacement in the transfer market too.
Stats from Transfermarkt.