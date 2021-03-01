Combined Tottenham and Man Utd XI after Keane-Redknapp debate

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s clash against Burnley, Jamie Redknapp and Roy Keane were involved in a heated argument on Sky Sports.

Prior to this fixture, Jose Mourinho’s side had lost five of their last six Premier League games.





Keane, known for his outspoken nature, said that apart from Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, Spurs are an average side.

Roy Keane v Jamie Redknapp 🍿 Things have got heated already on Super Sunday as the pair argue over Tottenham's form and hopes going forward. 📺 Watch live now on Sky Sports PLpic.twitter.com/Mw41yUdyMz — Sky Sports (@SkySports) February 28, 2021

“Tottenham have got so many average players. We talk about the pressure Spurs are under to get in the top four but if you take Kane and Son out of that team they are average.”

At that point, Redknapp entered the discussion and he appeared baffled by some of Keane’s comments.

The former Spurs midfielder suggested that Toby Alderweireld would get into the current United squad.

There was also an argument about Sergio Reguilon, with Redknapp claiming that he was a ‘very good’ player. Check the whole discussion here.

The debate leaves scope for study – how many of the Spurs players would get into this United side?

If we take a 4-2-3-1 formation – that has been most used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – this could be a possible best XI for United:

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford.

It is feasible to put Eric Bailly ahead of Lindelof or maybe Antony Martial in place of Edinson Cavani.

Hugo Lloris has been terrible this season, and Jose Mourinho has had to defend him at times. David De Gea hasn’t been spectacular either but clearly edges Lloris.

In defence, apart from Reguilon, not a single Spurs defender should come into consideration.

In midfield, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg has been a symbol of consistency this season, but so has Scott McTominay. In theory, a trio of Hojberg, Pogba and Bruno Fernandes would be a dream for any manager.

Kane and Son would replace the likes of Cavani and Greenwood, with Rashford switching to the right-hand side.

Here’s the final combined team: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Reguilon, Hojberg, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Son, Kane.