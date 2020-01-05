Blog Competitions English Premier League Colback could leave Newcastle after six years

Colback could leave Newcastle after six years

5 January, 2020 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours
Newcastle vs Chelsea player ratings

Jack Colback could be on his way out of Newcastle in January after spending the first half of the season on the periphery. The 30-year-old hasn’t played a single minute of football for Newcastle in 2019/20 and may consider his options before the transfer window shuts.

Colback joined the Magpies on a free transfer from Sunderland in 2014 and has gone on to make 102 appearances in all competitions, the last of which came in Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Barnsley on May 7, 2017.

Despite being an outcast, Colback surprisingly opted to stay at St James’ Park last summer. At the time, he hoped to earn a spot in Newcastle’s 23-man squad following Rafael Benitez’s departure, but Steve Bruce didn’t include him either.

The midfielder has wasted the last six months of his career and is unlikely to stay at Newcastle in 2020 if he’s not guaranteed a place in the squad. Colback’s contract is up in the summer and he’s unlikely to be handed an extension, so United might want to cash in early rather than lose him for nothing in July.

His six-year stay at Newcastle could be coming to an end.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Barker has uncertain Rangers future
Rangers fear SFA could hand Alfredo Morelos ban until February following his throat-slitting gesture against Celtic

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.