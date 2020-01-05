Colback could leave Newcastle after six years

Jack Colback could be on his way out of Newcastle in January after spending the first half of the season on the periphery. The 30-year-old hasn’t played a single minute of football for Newcastle in 2019/20 and may consider his options before the transfer window shuts.
Colback joined the Magpies on a free transfer from Sunderland in 2014 and has gone on to make 102 appearances in all competitions, the last of which came in Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Barnsley on May 7, 2017.
Despite being an outcast, Colback surprisingly opted to stay at St James’ Park last summer. At the time, he hoped to earn a spot in Newcastle’s 23-man squad following Rafael Benitez’s departure, but Steve Bruce didn’t include him either.
The midfielder has wasted the last six months of his career and is unlikely to stay at Newcastle in 2020 if he’s not guaranteed a place in the squad. Colback’s contract is up in the summer and he’s unlikely to be handed an extension, so United might want to cash in early rather than lose him for nothing in July.
His six-year stay at Newcastle could be coming to an end.
