Charlie Nicholas predicts Inter Milan v Tottenham

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has predicted Tottenham to earn a draw against Inter Milan in their opening Champions League clash on Tuesday.
Spurs are heading into this game on the back of two disappointing defeats against Watford and Liverpool. And they will be looking to bounce back sharply with a positive result at San Siro.
Nicholas says that Inter is on the up, while Spurs’ wobbling form means their reputation is getting tarnished.
One of the major headaches for Mauricio Pochettino is the form of star striker Harry Kane.
The England international has scored two goals in the Premier League already, but he is giving the impression that he is yet to regain full sharpness.
Nicholas believes that Kane is not suffering from fatigue. He and Spurs are just not playing well at the moment.
However, the Sky Sports pundit predicts that Spurs have a quality player in Lucas Moura and he can make a strong impact in Italy.
The Brazilian, who is on £75k-per-week wages, is enjoying a good start and Nicholas expects him to score against Inter.
“Two weeks ago, I would have put a banker on Spurs winning this but now there is an uncertainty,” said Nicholas to Sky Sports.
“They have good players and I think they are a better team than Inter but they are a bit timid at the moment, confidence is low so I am going for 1-1.
“I am expecting Kane to start, but I’m going for Lucas Moura to score first. The way their current form is, I think that’s a good result.”