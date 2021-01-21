Celtic fans react to Shane Duffy’s display vs Livingston

Celtic were held to a 2-2 draw against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership last night.

The home side took the lead through Ciaron Brown on the 15th minute but the Champions did well to bounce back with two goals in the first half.





Mohamed Elyounoussi and Nir Bitton turned the game around for the visitors but Jay Emmanuel-Thomas scored the equaliser around the hour mark to secure a point for Livingston.

Celtic were already under immense pressure heading into the game and the failure to pick up a win will pile further misery on Neil Lennon and his team.

The Hoops are now 20 points behind league leaders Rangers.

The fans were far from pleased with the performance in general but Shane Duffy’s display attracted a lot of criticism after the game.

The on-loan Brighton defender put in another error-prone display.

He has been quite unconvincing since his move to the Scottish Premiership and he continues to disappoint with his performances.

Lennon has been patient with Duffy and he has kept faith in the experienced centre back despite his poor performances and it will be interesting to see if the Celtic manager decides to take him out of the firing line now.

Some of the Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 29-year-old defender’s display last night and here is what they had to say.

When we signed Shane Duffy to be a threat from set pieces, I thought we meant in the opposition box @90MinuteCynic — Ronan Kearney (@Kearney1085) January 20, 2021

A set-piece conceded? From a Shane Duffy foul? And a Bitton mistake? Who would’ve thought. — Matthew (@matthewduff67) January 20, 2021

I really do hate criticising my own teams players and professionals but how is Shane Duffy playing at this level. Really thought he would be a massive signing and it’s went sour. — Ryan Clifford (@Ryanclifford11) January 20, 2021

Will someone please tell Shane Duffy if we don’t give away free kicks then we won’t concede from them — 4 Tims and a Podcast (@PodTims) January 20, 2021