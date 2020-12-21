Can Southampton sustain their push for a top six finish?

Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has done an excellent job since taking over at Southampton and the Saints are now very much in the race for European qualification this season.

Despite their defeat against Manchester City at the weekend, Southampton remained in the top six of the Premier League.





Ralph Hasenhüttl’s team were quite impressive against Manchester City regardless of the result and they will have plenty of positives to carry into their next League game.

Southampton will take on Fulham West Ham United in their next two Premier League games and this is a golden opportunity for them to climb up the table with consecutive wins.

Although West Ham United have been an impressive form in the recent weeks, Southampton have what it takes to grind out a result against the Hammers.

Southampton have shown plenty of signs of progress under Ralph Hasenhüttl this season and their mentality home and away has been exemplary.

Only Everton and Liverpool have picked up more points at home in the Premier League this season. Furthermore, Southampton are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games as well.

With the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City plagued with inconsistency, there is no reason why Southampton cannot challenge for Europa League qualification this season.

Based on the performances so far, it would be fair to assume that Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham could be in the top three.

Meanwhile, Everton, Leicester City, Southampton, Manchester City and Chelsea are expected to battle it out for the other three places in the top 6.

If Southampton can continue to build on their impressive start to the Premier League season and bring in a quality addition to their squad during the January transfer window, they will have a great chance of making it to Europe at the end of this season.

With the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea involved in European football, the two teams will have to deal with fixture congestion this season.

On the other hand, Southampton have to play fewer games with a decent squad at their disposal. They will certainly fancy their chances of making it to the top 6 by the end of this season.