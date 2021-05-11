2021/22 Premier League Fixtures

The Premier League fixtures list for the 2021/22 season will be announced on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

All 380 Premier League fixtures will be revealed on 09.00 BST – and you can bookmark this page to check in again on the date as we update the post below.





The 2021/22 Premier League season starts on August 14, 2021, and ends on May 22, 2022.

Some of the most-anticipated fixtures for any fan in the Premier League calendar include the opening weekend, their major derby dates, Boxing Day fixtures and the final game of the season.

Of course, the fixtures will be subject to change as soon as the fixtures for domestic cups and European competitions are announced.

The times and dates are also likely to change once broadcast partners pick their preferred televised games for each quarter.

Although the Premier League fixture list is automated, it comes under frequent criticism by football managers and fans unhappy with a difficult stretch of fixtures.

Ahead of the fixtures being announced, the Premier League summer transfer window will open on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, and stay open for 12 weeks until midnight, Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Fans will be expecting that the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season will see a return to full stadiums with the United Kingdom on track to lift all social restrictions by June 21.