Report: Manchester City plotting £89 million summer move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane

According to SportBild’s Head of Football Christian Falk, Manchester City are plotting an £89 million summer move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Our rumor of the week ✅ @ManCity is planning a € 100 million offer for Harry Kane in summer @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/rT52nDnsJQ — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 31, 2020

Pep Guardiola’s side want a quality striker to succeed legendary Argentine hitman Sergio Aguero, and they have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.





Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus has struggled in front of goal in recent seasons, and that has seen City score just 21 goals in 14 league games in 2020-21.

It’s the least among the teams currently in the top 11 in the top-flight table, and their lack of quality finishing in front of goal could prove costly this term.

Landing a top finisher is necessary if Man City want to start strongly challenging for the title and Champions League again, and landing Kane will no doubt boost their chances of winning silverware.

The Spurs star is without any piece of silverware since he started his career at the North London club in 2009, and he could be tempted to leave if things don’t change under head coach Jose Mourinho.

However, Man City and any other prospective suitors will have to part with more than £89 million to have a chance of prising Kane away from Tottenham.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy won’t be keen to let his most-prized possession leave for such an amount, and with three-and-a-half years still left on his current deal, the club hold an advantage in any potential talks.

Kane admitted nine months ago that he wouldn’t hesitate to leave Tottenham if he feels that they aren’t moving in the right direction, and ending the campaign without a trophy could put his future at the club in doubt.

Spurs last won silverware in 2008, and with over 200 goals to his name, the 27-year-old won’t be short of suitors should he become available in the transfer market.