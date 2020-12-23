Manchester City have not been firing all cylinders this season in the Premier League, partly due to Sergio Aguero’s injury issues. Although the Sky Blues have managed to sort out their defence with the arrival of Ruben Dias from Benfica and the revival of John Stones.

However, their lack of goals upfront remains an issue and relying on just Raheem Sterling to consistently find the net for the rest of the season could be a serious issue.





Having said that, reports from GOAL now state that Manchester City are plotting a move that could absolutely revolutionize their attacking front three. The report states that the Sky Blues are considering signing Erling Haaland next summer.

Haaland would be the ideal signing given the fact that Aguero has already regressed this season with injuries and his contract will be running out this June. Manchester City are in desperate need of a proper striker and who else but Erling Haaland to fill in the void?

The 20-year-old Norwegian forward has taken the Bundesliga by a storm with this potency in front of goal. Haaland now has 32 goals for Borussia Dortmund in just 33 games which simply proves how clinical a striker the former RB Leipzig man is.

However, Manchester City faces two issues in their attempt to sign Erling Haaland next summer. Reports state that the Manchester City’s owners have made it clear that the team can either sign Lionel Messi next season or three players. Leo Messi will be a free agent next summer, meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will certainly not let Erling Haaland leave next season.

The other issue that the Sky Blues face is that BVB could demand a massive transfer fee. Erling Haaland’s release clause worth 75 million Euros will be activated from 2022, however, if the club considers cashing in on him next summer then it will certainly be an astronomical figure.