After winning the National Championship, Jim Harbaugh left Michigan for the Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh had been waiting for his opportunity to return to the NFL. This was his perfect chance. With Harbaugh gone, the Wolverines needed to fill some vacancies in their coaching staff. They started by promoting offensive coordinator Sheron Moore to their head coach.

Michigan’s defensive coordinator Jesse Minter left as well to follow Harbaugh to Los Angeles. As of this morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Wolverines are hiring Wink Martindale to be their next DC. He was with the New York Giants for the last two seasons as their defensive coordinator. The 60-year-old is headed back to the collegiate level for the first time since 2003.

Michigan is planning to hire former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale as its defensive coordinator, per sources. Deal still is being finalized but it is not expected to be an issue. Martindale will replace Jesse Minter, who became the Chargers defensive coordinator.



Without any context, this seems to be an odd hire by Michigan. However, it was a smart decision when all the facts came into play. Before his two seasons with the Giants, Wink Martindale spent 2012-2021 with the Ravens. His last four years in Baltimore were spent as defensive coordinator. Former Ravens DC Mike Macdonald came from the same coaching tree in Baltimore. He ran a similar version of what Martindale was running in his time with the Ravens.

Michigan’s former DC Jesse Minter is from that same coaching tree in Baltimore. Minter also ran a similar defensive scheme and that was a huge bonus when Hiring Martindale. There shouldn’t be a huge disconnect for the defense this offseason. The biggest adjustment might be Martindale getting acclimated to college football again. He spent the last 19 seasons at the pro level. His last job in college was with Jack Harbaugh as the defensive coordinator for Western Kentucky.

Here is Michigan's new DC Wink Martindale



Wink Martindale and the New York Giants mutually agreed to part ways in January. There were reports that Martindale’s end with the Giants was not as smooth as it was portrayed. League sources said the veteran DC stormed into head coach Brian Daboll’s office and had some choice words for him. Daboll had fired two of Martindale’s top assistants. That led to the two sides “mutually” agreeing to part ways. Martindale failed to land a job in the NFL through the quick hirings after the season ended. Now, the 60-year-old is heading back to the collegiate level to coach at Michigan.