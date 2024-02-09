NFL

Wink Martindale will replace Jesse Minter as the defensive coordinator of the Michigan Wolverines

Zach Wolpin
After winning the National Championship, Jim Harbaugh left Michigan for the Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh had been waiting for his opportunity to return to the NFL. This was his perfect chance. With Harbaugh gone, the Wolverines needed to fill some vacancies in their coaching staff. They started by promoting offensive coordinator Sheron Moore to their head coach. 

Michigan’s defensive coordinator Jesse Minter left as well to follow Harbaugh to Los Angeles. As of this morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Wolverines are hiring Wink Martindale to be their next DC. He was with the New York Giants for the last two seasons as their defensive coordinator. The 60-year-old is headed back to the collegiate level for the first time since 2003.

The Wolverines have hired Wink Martindale to be their next defensive coordinator


Without any context, this seems to be an odd hire by Michigan. However, it was a smart decision when all the facts came into play. Before his two seasons with the Giants, Wink Martindale spent 2012-2021 with the Ravens. His last four years in Baltimore were spent as defensive coordinator. Former Ravens DC Mike Macdonald came from the same coaching tree in Baltimore. He ran a similar version of what Martindale was running in his time with the Ravens.

Michigan’s former DC Jesse Minter is from that same coaching tree in Baltimore. Minter also ran a similar defensive scheme and that was a huge bonus when Hiring Martindale. There shouldn’t be a huge disconnect for the defense this offseason. The biggest adjustment might be Martindale getting acclimated to college football again. He spent the last 19 seasons at the pro level. His last job in college was with Jack Harbaugh as the defensive coordinator for Western Kentucky.


Wink Martindale and the New York Giants mutually agreed to part ways in January. There were reports that Martindale’s end with the Giants was not as smooth as it was portrayed. League sources said the veteran DC stormed into head coach Brian Daboll’s office and had some choice words for him. Daboll had fired two of Martindale’s top assistants. That led to the two sides “mutually” agreeing to part ways. Martindale failed to land a job in the NFL through the quick hirings after the season ended. Now, the 60-year-old is heading back to the collegiate level to coach at Michigan.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
