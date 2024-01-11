NFL

Wink Martindale and the New York Giants have mutually agreed to part ways after two seasons

Zach Wolpin
When the regular season ends in the NFL, the following week is when a lot of coaches are fired. We’ve seen several head coaches let go in the past few days. Earlier in the week, there were reports about the Giants bringing back their DC Wink Martindale. He had one season left on a three-year deal with New York. 

However, the Giants made some cuts internally after Week 18 and they didn’t sit well with Martindale. New York fired two of his closest assistants he brought with him from the Ravens. The 60-year-old was outraged by this and had some choice words for head coach Brian Daboll. Ultimately, Martindale took a few days to think over his decision and told the Giants he was going to resign. Both sides have mutually agreed to part ways and the Giants need a new DC for the 2024 season.

Who will replace Wink Martindale as the DC of the Giants?


Earlier this week, the Giants fired outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins. The pair followed Martindale from Baltimore to New York. Drew Wilkins was said to be Martindale’s right-hand man. When Wilkins was fired, New York’s former DC had some thoughts. The New York Post reported that Martindale had some choice words for Brian Daboll. He walked into his office, said what was on his mind, walked out, and slammed the door. That is how Martindale ended his tenure with the New York Giants after two seasons.

Wink Martindale and Brian Daboll’s relationship was broken during the season and this doesn’t come as a huge surprise to Giants fans. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer had sources tell him in November that there was tension between their head coach and DC. However, the coaches did a nice job of keeping the tension away from the players. Key defensive players insisted they were not aware of what was happening. New York played tough in the second half of their 2023 season, finishing 4-3.


The veteran DC will not be paid the $3 million he was owed for next season after the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. New York’s defense has its ups and downs in 2023. They finished as the 27th overall defense this season. However, they were tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the most turnovers created in 2023. Their offense and defense struggled to have consistency this season and that’s why the team finished 6-11. This offseason, the Giants will be searching for a new DC and there are a few key candidates the team wants to interview soon. Wink Martindale will also be a top candidate for teams in need of a DC for 2024.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

