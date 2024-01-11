When the regular season ends in the NFL, the following week is when a lot of coaches are fired. We’ve seen several head coaches let go in the past few days. Earlier in the week, there were reports about the Giants bringing back their DC Wink Martindale. He had one season left on a three-year deal with New York.

However, the Giants made some cuts internally after Week 18 and they didn’t sit well with Martindale. New York fired two of his closest assistants he brought with him from the Ravens. The 60-year-old was outraged by this and had some choice words for head coach Brian Daboll. Ultimately, Martindale took a few days to think over his decision and told the Giants he was going to resign. Both sides have mutually agreed to part ways and the Giants need a new DC for the 2024 season.

Who will replace Wink Martindale as the DC of the Giants?

From @NFLTotalAccess: Wink Martindale and the #Giants have finally split and will go their own separate ways. pic.twitter.com/HxMZK9QftW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2024



Earlier this week, the Giants fired outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins. The pair followed Martindale from Baltimore to New York. Drew Wilkins was said to be Martindale’s right-hand man. When Wilkins was fired, New York’s former DC had some thoughts. The New York Post reported that Martindale had some choice words for Brian Daboll. He walked into his office, said what was on his mind, walked out, and slammed the door. That is how Martindale ended his tenure with the New York Giants after two seasons.

Wink Martindale and Brian Daboll’s relationship was broken during the season and this doesn’t come as a huge surprise to Giants fans. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer had sources tell him in November that there was tension between their head coach and DC. However, the coaches did a nice job of keeping the tension away from the players. Key defensive players insisted they were not aware of what was happening. New York played tough in the second half of their 2023 season, finishing 4-3.

Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed. https://t.co/2D27jteGXC — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 10, 2024



The veteran DC will not be paid the $3 million he was owed for next season after the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. New York’s defense has its ups and downs in 2023. They finished as the 27th overall defense this season. However, they were tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the most turnovers created in 2023. Their offense and defense struggled to have consistency this season and that’s why the team finished 6-11. This offseason, the Giants will be searching for a new DC and there are a few key candidates the team wants to interview soon. Wink Martindale will also be a top candidate for teams in need of a DC for 2024.