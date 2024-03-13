NFL

Will Calvin Ridley re-sign with the Jaguars or will the Patriots outbid Jacksonville?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Calvin Ridley Jaguars pic
Calvin Ridley Jaguars pic

In 2023, the Jaguars had a disastrous end to their season. After starting the year 8-3, Jacksonville lost five of their last six games. They lost an important game in Week 18 to the Titans and missed out on winning the division and the playoffs. This offseason, there is one key free agent who still hasn’t re-signed with the team yet. 

Calvin Ridley started his career with the Falcons. The 29-year-old ran into some legal issues with the league and was forced to miss the entire 2022 season. That season, Ridley was traded from Atlanta to Jacksonville. Ridley’s 2023 campaign was his first with the Jaguars. Now, he is a free agent this offseason and has two teams with interest. Will Ridley re-sign with the Jaguars or will he be poached and sign with the New England Patriots?

Are the Jaguars or Patriots more likely to sign Calvin Ridley this offseason?


There are several reasons why Calvin Ridley hasn’t already re-signed with the Jaguars. First, they signed WRs Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay as free agents this offseason. That’s on top of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones already in the WR room plus others. Someone will be the odd man out and that could be Ridley. Additionally, the Jaguars might not have the money to pay Ridley a long-term deal. They’ve signed a few free agents and re-signed a few of their players this offseason.

Currently, the Jags have roughly $5 million to work with in cap space after all the moves they’ve already made. Unless Ridley is willing to take a pay cut, Jacksonville must clear up more money. Last season, the veteran WR played on a fifth-year option picked up by the Falcons in 2021. It was worth $11.1 million. At this stage in his career, Ridley is likely looking for a long-term deal. The Jaguars are in a situation where they do not have the money to resign the talented WR.


In 17 games started and played for the Jaguars in 2023, Calvin Ridley had 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the team in receiving yards last season and was second in receptions. Christain Kirk would have been a bigger part of their offensive game plan but he missed five games due to injury. If the Jags cannot re-sign Ridley, there’s another team with real interest in Ridley. The New England Patriots have $60 million in cap space to work with this offseason. That’s more than enough to sign Ridely to a new long-term deal.

On top of all this, draft compensation comes into play for Ridley as well. If Ridley signs with the Jags before 4:00 p.m. EST today, Jacksonville owes the Falcons a second-round pick. Anytime after that, the Jags will owe the Falcons a third-round pick instead of a second. We’ll have to wait and see if the Jags can get a deal done with Ridley this offseason. As of now, Jacksonville and New England are the top two suitors for Ridley.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Calvin Ridley Jaguars pic
NFL

LATEST Will Calvin Ridley re-sign with the Jaguars or will the Patriots outbid Jacksonville?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 13 2024
Eric Kendricks Chargers pic
NFL
San Francisco is signing veteran LB Eric Kendricks to a one-year deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 13 2024

This offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers were in a messy cap situation. The team needed to be below a certain number before 3/13 at 4:00 p.m.EST. As a result, the…

Jadeveon Clowney Ravens pic
NFL
The Panthers are set to meet with free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney this week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 13 2024

At 2-15, the Carolina Panthers had the worst record in the NFL in 2023. They had the #1 pick but it belonged to Chicago because of a trade the previous…

Hunter Renfrow Raiders pic
NFL
Las Vegas will release WR Hunter Renfrow after five seasons with the Raiders
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 13 2024
Danielle Hunter Vikings pic
NFL
Houston signed veteran pass-rusher Danielle Hunter to upgrade their defense for the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 13 2024
Derrick Henry Titans pic
NFL
What will Derrick Henry bring to Baltimore’s offense in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 12 2024
Marcus Mariota Eagles pic
NFL
The Commanders are signing veteran QB Marcus Mariota to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 12 2024
Arrow to top