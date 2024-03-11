NFL

Veteran center Mitch Morse has agreed to a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mitch Morse Bills pic
Mitch Morse Bills pic

After an 8-3 start to the 2023 season, the Jaguars collapsed. The team lost five of their last six games and missed out on the postseason. For the first three months of the season, it looked like Jacksonville would win their division. Sadly, that was not the case and the team is trying to address their weaknesses this offseason. 

Jacksonville’s starting QB is former #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. In his first three seasons, the Jaguars have failed to surround him with an overall dominant offensive line. The Jags have a few solid linemen but upgrades can still be made. That is why the team has agreed to terms with free agent center Mitch Morse. He was released last week by the Buffalo Bills after five seasons.

Mitch Morse has agreed to a two-year deal with the Jaguars for $10.5 million and $7 million guaranteed


For the last two seasons, the Jaguars have used Luke Fortner as their starting center. His passing blocking was average but he struggled heavily in the run game. That led to the Jags being open to landing a new center this offseason. After his release from the Bills, Jacksonville thought Mitch Morse would be a nice overall upgrade to their offensive line. Morse has started all 126 games he’s played over his nine-year NFL career.

From 2019-2023, Mitch Morse was with the Buffalo Bills. He was a key piece of their offensive line. However, he was one of several players the Bills had to cut this offseason. Buffalo needed to get rid of some contracts for cap reasons. Morse was a casualty of that. The 31-year-old did not have to wait long and the Jaguars gave him a new, two-year deal. They hope the Pro Bowl center can add some much-needed veteran leadership to their offensive line in 2024.


In 2023, Jags’ QB Trevor Lawrence was sacked a career-high 35 times. That’s something that the team wants to make sure they change this offseason. The signing of Mitch Morse should help that cause. Last season, Morse allowed just one sack in 730 pass-blocking snaps. He started and played in all 17 games for Buffalo. Jacksonville needs that same type of consistency from the veteran center in 2024. This will be Morse’s third team heading into his 10th professional season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Russell Wison Broncos pic
NFL

LATEST Will Russell Wilson start for the Pittsburgh Steelers at QB in 2024?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 11 2024
Hunter Henry Patriots pic
NFL
Patriots’ Hunter Henry has agreed to a three-year deal worth a max value of $30 million
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 08 2024

In 2023, the Patriots finished with a 4-13 record. It was their worst season in 20+ years. With that, major changes were made this offseason. Former head coach Bill Belichick…

Russell Wilson 030524
NFL
Russell Wilson Spotted Catching A Flight To Pittsburgh, Says Report
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 08 2024

While the official start of free agency isn’t set to begin for another handful of days, there are already plenty of rumors swirling about where Russell Wilson will eventually end…

rsz ewscrippsbrightspotcdn
NFL
The Buffalo Bills Will Pay Von Miller $4 Million In 2024 If He Gets 6 Sacks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 07 2024
Michael Thomas Saints pic
NFL
Sources say the Saints could release former All-Pro WR Michael Thomas this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 07 2024
Darren Waller Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Darren Waller is contemplating retirement this offseason after one year with New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 07 2024
Justin Simmons Broncos pic
NFL
Denver is releasing veteran safety Justin Simmons to save $18.5 million against the cap
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 07 2024
Arrow to top