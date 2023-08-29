NFL

Will Bradley Roby be on the move after teams have reached out to the Saints about a possible trade?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bradley Roby Saints pic
Bradley Roby Saints pic

In six of the last seven years, the Saints have made a move near the late-summer deadline. According to sources, the Saints could be making that seven of the last eight years. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that teams have reached out to the Saints about CB Bradley Roby. 

The price would have to be right for the Saints to want to make this move. They have some emerging talent at CB, but Roby is still a solid veteran and has reliable depth if they need him. However, the 31-year-old may have already played his finals game for New Orleans.

Is Bradley Roby going to be traded by the Saints after the team made a trade to acquire him in 2021?


Last season, Bradley Roby played in 13 games for the Saints and made 10 starts. He had 29 solo tackles and 5 pass deflections in his second year with the Saints. This offseason, New Orleans found some emerging talent, and CB and Roby is no longer a starter. Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor are set to play increased roles on defense.

On the Saints’ unofficial depth chart, Adebo is the CB opposite Marshon Lattimore. New Orleans also loves what they’ve seen from Taylor and wants to find a way to get him on the field. Trading Bradley Roby would open up a spot at CB3 for Alonte Taylor. Roby had been playing the slot CB role and that could become Taylor’s if he’s traded.


A reason why Insiders feel like a trade for Roby could happen is because of New Orleans’ trade history around this time. In six of the last seven seasons, they’ve made a late-summer trade. On August 20, 2022, the Saints traded C.J. Gardenr-Johnson to the Eagles. Before Week 1 of 2021, the Saints made a trade with the Texans for Bradley Roby.

In 2020 they made no trades, but in 2019 they traded with Miami for LB Kiko Alonso. Based on their trade history around this time, Roby’s departure seems like a legitimate option.  The Saints traded a third and sixth-round pick for Roby in 2021, but they won’t be getting that kind of return now. A fourth or fifth-round pick seems more likely for the 31-year-old. This is all speculation and no real trade rumors have been leaked yet.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Bradley Roby Saints pic
NFL

LATEST Will Bradley Roby be on the move after teams have reached out to the Saints about a possible trade?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  37min
rsz 64eaa1cb0d0d6image
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals Roster: Two Quarterbacks Cut On Tuesday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  56min

The Cincinnati Bengals will roll into the season with an MVP front-runner as their quarterback, as Joe Burrow and the rest of the team look to take care of some…

Joshua Dobbs Browns pic
NFL
Will Joshua Dobbs be the Cardinals’ starter in 2023 after cutting veteran QB Colt McCoy?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

Over the past week or so, the Arizona Cardinals have made their intentions about the 2023 season very clear. Essentially, the Cardinals are punting away the 2023 season. They are…

rsz jared goff trade details revisiting winners and losers from lions rams trade 1024x683 1
NFL
Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Quarterback Depth Could Be An Issue In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn2
NFL
Houston Texans Schedule: 3 Toughest Defenses That CJ Stroud Will Face
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 28 2023
Saquon Barkley Giants pic
NFL
Saquon Barkley admitted he still wants to play for the Giants his entire career despite contract issues
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 28 2023
C.J. Stroud Texans pic 1
NFL
As expected, rookie C.J. Stroud was named the Texans’ starting QB in 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 28 2023
Arrow to top