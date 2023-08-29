In six of the last seven years, the Saints have made a move near the late-summer deadline. According to sources, the Saints could be making that seven of the last eight years. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that teams have reached out to the Saints about CB Bradley Roby.

The price would have to be right for the Saints to want to make this move. They have some emerging talent at CB, but Roby is still a solid veteran and has reliable depth if they need him. However, the 31-year-old may have already played his finals game for New Orleans.

Is Bradley Roby going to be traded by the Saints after the team made a trade to acquire him in 2021?

The #Saints are getting trade interest in former 1st round pick, CB Bradley Roby, per @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/jMB8EP4fcW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2023



Last season, Bradley Roby played in 13 games for the Saints and made 10 starts. He had 29 solo tackles and 5 pass deflections in his second year with the Saints. This offseason, New Orleans found some emerging talent, and CB and Roby is no longer a starter. Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor are set to play increased roles on defense.

On the Saints’ unofficial depth chart, Adebo is the CB opposite Marshon Lattimore. New Orleans also loves what they’ve seen from Taylor and wants to find a way to get him on the field. Trading Bradley Roby would open up a spot at CB3 for Alonte Taylor. Roby had been playing the slot CB role and that could become Taylor’s if he’s traded.

Teams are calling about #Saints CB Bradley Roby, per league sources. The Super Bowl champion has three career pick-sixes and could be on the move. New Orleans DC Joe Woods values Roby dating back to their #Broncos’ days, so the price would have to be right. pic.twitter.com/KLJ9iTpJ5H — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 29, 2023



A reason why Insiders feel like a trade for Roby could happen is because of New Orleans’ trade history around this time. In six of the last seven seasons, they’ve made a late-summer trade. On August 20, 2022, the Saints traded C.J. Gardenr-Johnson to the Eagles. Before Week 1 of 2021, the Saints made a trade with the Texans for Bradley Roby.

In 2020 they made no trades, but in 2019 they traded with Miami for LB Kiko Alonso. Based on their trade history around this time, Roby’s departure seems like a legitimate option. The Saints traded a third and sixth-round pick for Roby in 2021, but they won’t be getting that kind of return now. A fourth or fifth-round pick seems more likely for the 31-year-old. This is all speculation and no real trade rumors have been leaked yet.