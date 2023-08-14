Yesterday, the New Orleans Saints beat the Kansas City Chiefs 26-24 in their first preseason game. Rookie RB Kendre Miller suffered a knee sprain and had to leave the game in the third quarter. At the moment, the Saints’ RB depth is extremely thin. Depending on how badly Miller is injured, they may need to sign someone.

Miller was a third-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2023. He played his college ball at TCU and injured his knee during the Fiesta Bowl in December. Sadly, head coach Dennis Allen reported that he injured the same knee yesterday vs the Chiefs.

Kendre Miller could miss the start of the 2023 season for the Saints with a knee injury

#Saints rookie 3rd round pick, RB Kendre Miller, suffered a knee sprain injury per the team. Will get an MRI to determine severity. (h/t @gregauman) pic.twitter.com/KJVoHyt6Aa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 13, 2023



To start his career with the Saints, Miller was dealing with a knee injury. He was rehabbing his knee during OTA’s and was off the field until training camp started. Miller came off the field in the third quarter and never returned to the game. If the rookie RB misses time, the Saints will be extremely short-handed to begin the 2023 season.

Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara is serving a three-game suspension to begin the season. Additionally, Eno Benjamin ruptured his Achilles at practice and will likely miss all of 2023. The Saints did sign Jamaal Williams this offseason after a productive 2022 season with Detroit. Kendre Miller was in line to be his backup and earn more playing time.

5. Kendre Miller’s knee — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) August 14, 2023

Just last week, the Saints hosted free agent RB Kareem Hunt. However, he also met with the Colts and Vikings who are both looking for RB depth. The only other RB they currently have healthy other than Williams is rookie Ellis Merriweather. He scored a touchdown with 1:25 left in yesterday’s win vs the Chiefs. Along with Hunt, Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliot are other free-agent RBs waiting to be signed. The Saints may have to turn to one of those veteran RBs if Miller’s MRI shows he reinjured his right knee.