College Football

Why Are College Football Games Called Bowl Games?

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
123c9ed7a9104a1c801540dc3889d09d
123c9ed7a9104a1c801540dc3889d09d

The college football season is drawing to a close which means we’re treated to the famous bowl games – but why are they called bowl games?

Why Are College Football Games Called Bowl Games?

Many football fans across the country are led to believe that college bowl games are named after the NFL‘s Super Bowl, however that’s not the case.

College bowl games actually pre-date the Super Bowl. They’re called bowl games because they’re played in the biggest stadiums, which are historically all shaped like bowls.

The history of the bowl game began over 120 years ago in 1902, when the ‘Tournament of Roses Association’ sponsored a college football game on New Year’s Day which matched the best team from the East and the best team from the West.

Michigan and Stanford went head-to-head, with the former running away 49-0 winners – leading Stanford to quit with eight minutes to play and swallow their pride.

The lack of competitiveness led the organizers to look elsewhere and for the next 13 years they decided to run chariot races, ostrich races and other different events instead of football.

In 1916 they decided to bring it back and it quickly gained positive traction, which led to a new stadium being built that could hold over 40,000 fans.

An architect named Myron Hunt, who designed the Yale football stadium (Yale Bowl, built in August 1913), decided to replicate it with a new ground called the Rose Bowl.

It opened in October 1922 in Pasadena, California and stood alone on the West coast until four southern cities decided to built their own and follow the trend.

The Sugar, Cotton, Orange and Sun bowls opened between 1935 and 1937 The number of bowls only continued to grow throughout the years.

Today, 70 of the 120 college football teams play in a bowl game which has slightly killed the interest and significance of each match-up, but they’re always very entertaining.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
College Football Live stream
College Football

LATEST How To Watch College Football Live For FREE – Every Week 12 College Football Live Stream

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 16 2023
College Football Games On Today
College Football
What College Football Games Are On Today? Full NCAAF Week 12 Schedule
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 16 2023

With NCAAAF Week 12 already up and running, we take a look the college football games on today, along with all the key information you need right up until the…

how to bet on college football 2023
College Football
How To Bet On College Football In Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Oct 27 2023

College Football is back, and here are the best Florida sports betting sites to bet on it with. Top Florida Sports Betting Sites For College Football List Of The Best…

Tulane Vs USC
College Football
How To Bet On Tulane vs North Texas In Denton, Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 20 2023
College Football Week 5 Schedule
College Football
Best Bonuses For Betting On College Football Week 8 In ANY US State – USA Sports Betting Update
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 20 2023
Bet On College Football Week 6 In California
College Football
How To Bet On College Football Week 6 In California – CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 06 2023
Bet on College Football in Texas
College Football
How To Bet On College Football Week 6 Matches In Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 06 2023
Arrow to top