USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy and in doing so he would become just the second back-to-back winner in college football history.

Williams can become first back-to-back Heisman winner since Archie Griffin in 1975

In his sophomore season at USC, Caleb Williams won the Trojans’ seventh Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,075 yards with a national co-leading 37 touchdown passes and rushing for another 10 TDs.

He also won the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards and the 2022 AP Player of the Year honor with a pass completion rate of 66.1% (296-of-448). The 21-year-old was intercepted just four times, whilst his quarterback rating (167.94) was fifth-best and passing yards per game (313.5) ranked sixth-best.

The 6-foot-1 prospect from Washington D.C. was ranked as the nation’s number one player by SI All-American as a 2020 senior quarterback at Gonzaga College High. He originally enrolled at Oklahoma and became the Sooners’ staring QB by mid-season.

He transferred to USC as a sophomore, won the quarterback job and led the Trojans to an 11-2 season after going 4-8 the year prior. Williams broke the USC school record with 4,447 yards in total offense and rushed for 372 yards (the most at USC in over 70 years) on 109 carries with a team-best 10 TDs.

In USC’s final game of the season at the Cotton Bowl Classic, Williams threw for 462 yards and five TDs – both bowl game records in a heartbreaking 46-45 loss to Tulane.

He’s bidding to become the first player to win the Heisman Trophy in consecutive years following Ohio State’s star running back Archie Griffin in 1974-75.

RELATED: Georgia Bulldogs Favored To Retain NCAAF Championship For Third Consecutive Season

Caleb Williams (so far) • 469/711

• 66%

• 6,449 Passing Yards

• 63 Passing TDs (9 INTs)

• 824 Rushing Yards

• 16 Rushing TDs pic.twitter.com/B3LrItzjc6 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) August 11, 2023

2023 Heisman Trophy Winner Odds

Caleb Williams @ +550

Jayden Daniels @ +900

Quinn Ewers @ +900

Cade Klubnik @ +1000

Carson Beck @ +1200

J.J. McCarthy @ +1200

Jordan Travis @ +1400

Michael Penix Jr. @ +1800

Drake Maye @ +2000

Bo Nix @ +2000

Marvin Harrison Jr. @ +2000

Conner Weigman @ +2200

Sam Hartman @ +2500

Kyle McCord @ +2500

Joe Milton @ +2500

Drew Allar @ +2800

Dillon Gabriel @ +3300

Jalen Milroe @ +5000

Blake Corum @ +6600

Spencer Rattler @ +6600

Nico Iamaleava @ +6600

Shedeur Sanders @ +6600

TreVeyon Henderson @ +8000

Ty Simpson @ +8000

KJ Jefferson @ +8000

Quinshon Judkins @ +8000

Jeff Sims @ +8000

Devin Brown @ +8000

Will Shipley @ +8000

Cameron Rising @ +8000

Arch Manning @ +8000

Tanner Mordecai @ +8000

Braelon Allen @ +8000

Tyler Buchner @ +8000

Brock Vandagriff @ +10000

Nick Singleton @ +10000

DJ Uiagalelei @ +10000

Devin Leary @ +10000

Jase McClellan @ +10000

Will Rogers @ +10000

Donovan Edwards @ +10000

Gunner Stockton @ +10000

Raheim Sanders @ +10000

Tyler Shough @ +10000

Other Content You May Like