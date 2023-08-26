College Football

USC quarterback Caleb Williams primed to become second back-to-back Heisman Trophy winner

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy and in doing so he would become just the second back-to-back winner in college football history.

Williams can become first back-to-back Heisman winner since Archie Griffin in 1975

In his sophomore season at USC, Caleb Williams won the Trojans’ seventh Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,075 yards with a national co-leading 37 touchdown passes and rushing for another 10 TDs.

He also won the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards and the 2022 AP Player of the Year honor with a pass completion rate of 66.1% (296-of-448). The 21-year-old was intercepted just four times, whilst his quarterback rating (167.94) was fifth-best and passing yards per game (313.5) ranked sixth-best.

The 6-foot-1 prospect from Washington D.C. was ranked as the nation’s number one player by SI All-American as a 2020 senior quarterback at Gonzaga College High. He originally enrolled at Oklahoma and became the Sooners’ staring QB by mid-season.

He transferred to USC as a sophomore, won the quarterback job and led the Trojans to an 11-2 season after going 4-8 the year prior. Williams broke the USC school record with 4,447 yards in total offense and rushed for 372 yards (the most at USC in over 70 years) on 109 carries with a team-best 10 TDs.

In USC’s final game of the season at the Cotton Bowl Classic, Williams threw for 462 yards and five TDs – both bowl game records in a heartbreaking 46-45 loss to Tulane.

He’s bidding to become the first player to win the Heisman Trophy in consecutive years following Ohio State’s star running back Archie Griffin in 1974-75.

RELATED: Georgia Bulldogs Favored To Retain NCAAF Championship For Third Consecutive Season

2023 Heisman Trophy Winner Odds

  • Caleb Williams @ +550
  • Jayden Daniels @ +900
  • Quinn Ewers @ +900
  • Cade Klubnik @ +1000
  • Carson Beck @ +1200
  • J.J. McCarthy @ +1200
  • Jordan Travis @ +1400
  • Michael Penix Jr. @ +1800
  • Drake Maye @ +2000
  • Bo Nix @ +2000
  • Marvin Harrison Jr. @ +2000
  • Conner Weigman @ +2200
  • Sam Hartman @ +2500
  • Kyle McCord @ +2500
  • Joe Milton @ +2500
  • Drew Allar @ +2800
  • Dillon Gabriel @ +3300
  • Jalen Milroe @ +5000
  • Blake Corum @ +6600
  • Spencer Rattler @ +6600
  • Nico Iamaleava @ +6600
  • Shedeur Sanders @ +6600
  • TreVeyon Henderson @ +8000
  • Ty Simpson @ +8000
  • KJ Jefferson @ +8000
  • Quinshon Judkins @ +8000
  • Jeff Sims @ +8000
  • Devin Brown @ +8000
  • Will Shipley @ +8000
  • Cameron Rising @ +8000
  • Arch Manning @ +8000
  • Tanner Mordecai @ +8000
  • Braelon Allen @ +8000
  • Tyler Buchner @ +8000
  • Brock Vandagriff @ +10000
  • Nick Singleton @ +10000
  • DJ Uiagalelei @ +10000
  • Devin Leary @ +10000
  • Jase McClellan @ +10000
  • Will Rogers @ +10000
  • Donovan Edwards @ +10000
  • Gunner Stockton @ +10000
  • Raheim Sanders @ +10000
  • Tyler Shough @ +10000

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
