How Do The College Football Playoffs Work And When Are The Games?

The college football playoffs are just around the corner and we’re taking a look at how they work and when the games are scheduled for 2023/24.

When Are The College Football Playoffs?

The college football playoffs is an annual postseason knockout tournament which crowns the national champion for NCAA Division 1 football, the highest level in the country.

If the Rose and Sugar Bowls host the semifinals (which happens every three years) those games are played on New Year’s Day (or the second of January if NYD falls on a Sunday).

In other years, the semifinals are scheduled on a Friday or Saturday around New Year’s Day to ensure they don’t clash with other bowl games which are traditionally held on the first of January.

Both semifinals are always played on the same day and the CFP National Championship game is held on the first Monday that is six or more days after the semifinals.

In 2023/24, the schedule is as follows:

Monday, January 1 2024

No. 1 Michigan Wolverines vs No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide – 5pm ET @ Rose Bowl, California

No. 2 Washington Huskies vs No. 3 Texas Longhorns – 8:45pm ET @ Sugar Bowl, New Orleans

Monday, January 8 2024

CFP National Championship – 7:30pm ET @ NRG Stadium, Houston

How Many Teams Make The College Football Playoffs?

The current CFP format uses a four-team knockout to determine the national champion. The four teams are selected by the 13-member CFP selection committee.

These members are a combination of coaches, former players, athletic directors, college administrators and journalists.

Which Teams Are In The College Football Playoffs?

This year, the four teams are:

Michigan Wolverines Washington Huskies Texas Longhorns Alabama Crimson Tide

The selections didn’t come without controversy, as many felt Florida State were extremely unfortunate to miss out. The Seminoles became the first undefeated Power 5 champion to not make the top four in CFP history.

The decision for the final spot boiled down to Alabama and Florida State, with the former being selected in the end. Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis suffering a season-ending injury in November, believed to be one of the key reasons for the snub.

Players To Watch In The College Football Playoffs

Michigan Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy

McCarthy enjoyed an impressive season as Michigan locked up the number one seed, tallying a 74.2% completion rate with 2,630 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, four picks and three rushing touchdowns.

He’s one of the best dual-threat signal callers in the country and has the potential to be a first round pick in next year’s NFL Draft if he can prove his worth on the biggest stage.

Texas Longhorns WR Adonai Mitchell

Mitchell transferred to Texas from Georgia in the offseason and recorded three games with over 100 yards in the air this year, averaging 16 yards a reception. 82% of his catches have gone for a touchdown or first down.

He’s been described as one of the smoothest route-runners in college football and he’ll play a big part in the program’s bid to win a first national championship since 2005.

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe was briefly benched earlier this season but overcame all the doubters to become one of the country’s most elite quarterbacks, playing his best football towards the back end of the campaign.

In Alabama’s last five games, Milroe tallied 17 touchdowns (ten passing , seven rushing) and if he continues to play at this level there’s no reason why the Crimson Tide can’t win the national championship.

Washington Huskies WR Rome Odunze

Rome Odunze is regarded by many as the best wide receiver in college football, despite Marvin Harrison Jr. taking home the Fred Biletnikoff award this season. He has nine games with 100 or more receiving yards this season.

He’s expected to be a top-ten pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and will undoubtedly give a good account of himself in the postseason.

Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr.

Penix Jr. finished as the runner-up to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for the Heisman Trophy and he’s arguably the best player in the CFP this year. He leads the country in passing yards (4,218) and his deep-ball accuracy is phenomenal.

He leads one of the most dynamic passing games ever seen in college football and despite Washington entering their semifinal with Texas as underdogs, as long as they have this guy they stand a good chance of winning.

Where Are The College Football Playoffs Played?

The games are played at a neutral site, determined by bids through different cities – in similar fashion to the NFL’s Super Bowl.

The selection committee ensures that the two top seeds in each semifinal are protected from playing in a road environment, giving the higher ranked team as much advantage as possible.

Criteria weighed includes convenience of travel for supporters and preference is always given to the higher seed.

College Football Playoffs History

Recent winners:

2022: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

2021: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

2020 No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

2019: No. 1 LSU Tigers

2018: No. 1 Clemson Tigers

2017: No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

2016: No. 2 Clemson Tigers

2015: No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

2014: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes