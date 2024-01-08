Observers across the nation are chiming in with their take on what may transpire in Houston on Monday night – see the latest CBS Sports college football picks and predictions for the national championship game below.

We have already heard from the likes of Barstool’s Dave Portnoy, and it seems his heartfelt prediction for a Michigan win over Washington is shared by many.

However, CBS’s expert panel appear to have followed a different train of thought, with their college football national championship picks seemingly split right down the middle.

A common theme in the lead up to Monday night’s game has been the relatively large spread. Of course, this is typically a common theme in college football, and the points spread of over/under 56 is decidedly large.

However, many have been quick to point out that the gulf in class is certainly not as wide as many think. Even so, many US sportsbooks have the Wolverines as -4.5 point favorites.

Interestingly, the latest college football public betting figures – courtesy of Sports Betting Dime – reveal 70% of the total money for the spread has been placed on Washington, along with 57% of the total bets, suggesting many are opting for the value in what looks to be a coin-flip final.

CBS Sports College Football Picks – National Championship Game Expert Predictions

CBS Sports’ full line-up of regular writers and analysts have provided their personal college football national championship picks, and it would appear this game of conflicting styles is just as puzzling to decipher as an expert.

In terms of spread picks, over half of the 10 contributors at CBS have selected Washington, although straight up, favorites Michigan have the upper hand.