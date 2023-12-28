College Football

Computer Picks Leak College Football Playoff Semifinal Results: Michigan and Texas Win

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
michael penix jrs nil partner selling suggestive
michael penix jrs nil partner selling suggestive

Check out our college football computer picks for the playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day to give you a better insight on how the match-ups could potentially go down.

The college football regular season has come to a close and the playoffs are here where the national champions are set to be crowned on January 8.

Before that, we have two semifinals to look forward to featuring the no. 1 Michigan Wolverines vs no. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the no. 2 Washington Huskies vs no. 3 Texas Longhorns.

College Football Playoff Computer Picks

Our NCAAF computer at SportsLens uses all of the statistics, facts and figures available to us to provide you with the most informed, top of the range and unbiased college football projections for the two semifinals on New Year’s Day.

The computer will give individual picks for each games, comparing lines and odds with the moneyline, over/under totals and the spread – as well as giving a score prediction.

You can back our computer picks with BetOnline and signing up through this page can get you $1000 in free bets to use on the games.

$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

1. Michigan Wolverines vs 4. Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Predicted score: Michigan 34 Alabama 22
  • Moneyline: Michigan
  • Spread: Michigan -1.5
  • Over/under: Over 45.5

Michigan are the top ranked team in the country and the Wolverines are slightly favored at home in their playoff semifinal against Alabama.

After opening as 2.5-point favorites, bettors have closed the line to 1.5 with a large sum of money coming for Alabama in recent days.

Our supercomputer is backing Michigan to reign supreme, covering the spread at -1.5 and the over on total points currently set at 45.5.

Bet On Michigan Moneyline (-120) Now

2. Washington Huskies vs 3. Texas Longhorns

  • Predicted score: Washington 30 Texas 32
  • Moneyline: Texas
  • Spread: Washington +4.5
  • Over/under: Under 63.5

Despite entering as the higher ranked side, Washington are +4.5 underdogs in their CFP semifinal at home vs the Texas Longhorns.

Washington are 11th in the nation in points per game (37.7) led by Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr., who sits at the top of the tree in terms of passing yards with 4,218 this season.

Texas ended their regular season campaign in style, putting up 57 points against Texas Tech and 49 against Oklahoma State in their Big 12 title game without star running back Jonathon Brooks.

Our supercomputer is backing the Huskies to cover the spread at +4.5 and the under to hit on total points currently set at 63.5.

Bet On Texas Moneyline (-185) Now
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
1433663359.0
College Football

LATEST College Football Playoff Public Betting: Michigan Take Lowest Percentage Of Bets In Semifinals

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 28 2023
dillongabriel 2022 usatoday
College Football
College Football Bowl Games Today: Which NCAAF Teams Are Playing Today?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 28 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, the college football bowl games are coming thick and fast. Which NCAAF teams are in action today? College Football Bowl Games Today (Thursday December…

123c9ed7a9104a1c801540dc3889d09d
College Football
Why Are College Football Games Called Bowl Games?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 28 2023

The college football season is drawing to a close which means we’re treated to the famous bowl games – but why are they called bowl games? Why Are College Football…

College Football Live stream
College Football
How To Watch College Football Live For FREE – Every Week 12 College Football Live Stream
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 16 2023
College Football Games On Today
College Football
What College Football Games Are On Today? Full NCAAF Week 12 Schedule
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 16 2023
how to bet on college football 2023
College Football
How To Bet On College Football In Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Oct 27 2023
Tulane Vs USC
College Football
How To Bet On Tulane vs North Texas In Denton, Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 20 2023
Arrow to top