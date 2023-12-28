Check out our college football computer picks for the playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day to give you a better insight on how the match-ups could potentially go down.

The college football regular season has come to a close and the playoffs are here where the national champions are set to be crowned on January 8.

Before that, we have two semifinals to look forward to featuring the no. 1 Michigan Wolverines vs no. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the no. 2 Washington Huskies vs no. 3 Texas Longhorns.

College Football Playoff Computer Picks

Our NCAAF computer at SportsLens uses all of the statistics, facts and figures available to us to provide you with the most informed, top of the range and unbiased college football projections for the two semifinals on New Year’s Day.

The computer will give individual picks for each games, comparing lines and odds with the moneyline, over/under totals and the spread – as well as giving a score prediction.

You can back our computer picks with BetOnline and signing up through this page can get you $1000 in free bets to use on the games.

1. Michigan Wolverines vs 4. Alabama Crimson Tide

Predicted score: Michigan 34 Alabama 22

Moneyline: Michigan

Spread: Michigan -1.5

Over/under: Over 45.5

Michigan are the top ranked team in the country and the Wolverines are slightly favored at home in their playoff semifinal against Alabama.

After opening as 2.5-point favorites, bettors have closed the line to 1.5 with a large sum of money coming for Alabama in recent days.

Our supercomputer is backing Michigan to reign supreme, covering the spread at -1.5 and the over on total points currently set at 45.5.

2. Washington Huskies vs 3. Texas Longhorns

Predicted score: Washington 30 Texas 32

Moneyline: Texas

Spread: Washington +4.5

Over/under: Under 63.5

Despite entering as the higher ranked side, Washington are +4.5 underdogs in their CFP semifinal at home vs the Texas Longhorns.

Washington are 11th in the nation in points per game (37.7) led by Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr., who sits at the top of the tree in terms of passing yards with 4,218 this season.

Texas ended their regular season campaign in style, putting up 57 points against Texas Tech and 49 against Oklahoma State in their Big 12 title game without star running back Jonathon Brooks.

Our supercomputer is backing the Huskies to cover the spread at +4.5 and the under to hit on total points currently set at 63.5.