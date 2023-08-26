College Football

Georgia Bulldogs favored to retain NCAAF championship for third consecutive season

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
page wchf m 1466x823 1
page wchf m 1466x823 1

Georgia Bulldogs are the outright favorites to win the NCAA football championship for a third year straight and become the first side to do so since the 1934-36 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Dawgs handed +240 odds in quest to become back-to-back-to-back national champions

The preseason AP Top 25 college football poll puts Georgia at the top for the second time in history following the triumphant 2008 squad that included Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford and Knowshon Moreno.

Georgia received 60 of 63 first-place votes in the poll ahead of Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Alabama (4) and LSU (5). The Bulldogs are attempting to become the first team to win three consecutive AP poll national championships.

Some have come close but fallen short at the final hurdle, such as Vince Young and Texas denying USC of the feat in 2005. Alabama and Nebraska have had runs of three titles in four seasons in the last 30 years but neither were able to clinch the elusive threepeat.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and All-America defensive tackle Jalen Carter have departed to join the NFL, who were key components in guiding the Bulldogs to the most points and largest margin of victory in a BCS or CFP title game against TCU (65-7) earlier this year.

Georgia’s flawless 15-0 season was a testament to their sheer dominance and according to the best offshore sportsbooks, they’re strong favorites to retain their crown at a price of +240 ahead of their opening game on Saturday, September 2.

RELATED: USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Primed To Become Second Back-To-Back Heisman Trophy Winner

2024 College Football Championship Odds

  • Georgia @ +240
  • Alabama @ +650
  • Ohio State @ +750
  • Michigan @ +900
  • LSU @ +1100
  • Clemson @ +1400
  • USC @ +1600
  • Texas @ +1800
  • Florida State @ +2200
  • Penn State @ +2500
  • Notre Dame @ +4000
  • Texas A&M @ +4000
  • Oregon @ +5000
  • Washington @ +5000
  • Tennessee @ +6600
  • Oklahoma @ +6600
  • Wisconsin @ +8000
  • Utah @ +10000
  • Colorado @ +10000
  • North Carolina @ +12500
  • TCU @ +15000
  • UCLA @ +15000
  • South Carolina @ +15000
  • Ole Miss @ +15000
  • Kentucky @ +15000
  • Iowa @ +15000
  • Oregon State @ +20000
  • Kansas State @ +20000
  • Tulane @ +20000
  • Miami @ +20000
  • Florida @ +20000
  • Arkansas @ +20000
  • Auburn @ +20000
  • Minnesota @ +20000
  • Baylor @ +20000
  • NC State @ +25000
  • Mississippi State @ +25000
  • Oklahoma State @ +25000
  • Texas Tech @ +25000
  • Maryland @ +25000
  • Iowa State @ +30000
  • Syracuse @ +30000
  • Duke @ +30000
  • Kansas @ +30000
  • Washington State @ +30000
  • Purdue @ +40000
  • Missouri @ +40000
  • Illinois @ +40000
  • Louisville @ +40000
  • Pittsburgh @ +40000
  • West Virginia @ +40000
  • Arizona State @ +40000
  • Georgia Tech @ +40000
  • Indiana @ +50000
  • Wake Forest @ +50000
  • Virginia Tech @ +50000
  • California @ +50000
  • Virginia @ +50000
  • Cincinnati @ +50000
  • Arizona @ +50000
  • Houston @ +50000
  • Vanderbilt @ +50000
  • Boston College @ +100000
  • Stanford @ +100000
  • Northwestern @ +100000

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
web 221202 caleb williams getty
College Football

LATEST Why Doesn’t Every College Football Team Play In Week 0?

Author image Joe Lyons  •  8min
r1161497 1296x729 16 9
College Football
BetNow College Football Betting Offer: Claim $300 In NCAAF Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  17min

The BetNow college football betting offer will give you $300 in NCAAF free bets for the upcoming Week 0 action. These free bets are available to use on any college…

rsz heisman winner caleb williams 120922 2 6b89c8d666ac401ba2ba3d4c4ae1e4b4
College Football
NCAA Football Today: College Football Schedule Saturday 26th August
Author image Joe Lyons  •  14min

The 2023 NCAA college football season is finally here and SportsLens are on hand to run you through each of the upcoming fixtures today, Saturday 26th August. NCAA Football Today:…

GettyImages 1440808170 1024x683 1
College Football
MyBookie College Football Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In NCAAF Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  16min
USC vs San Jose State Same Game Parlay
College Football
USC vs San Jose State Same Game Parlay Picks and Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  10min
USC vs San Jose State Player Prop Picks
College Football
USC vs San Jose State Player Prop Picks and Predictions For Week 0
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  11min
Highest Attendances in College Football
College Football
Highest Attendances in College Football and How They Compare to Other Sports
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  12min
Arrow to top