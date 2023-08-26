Georgia Bulldogs are the outright favorites to win the NCAA football championship for a third year straight and become the first side to do so since the 1934-36 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Dawgs handed +240 odds in quest to become back-to-back-to-back national champions

The preseason AP Top 25 college football poll puts Georgia at the top for the second time in history following the triumphant 2008 squad that included Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford and Knowshon Moreno.

Georgia received 60 of 63 first-place votes in the poll ahead of Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Alabama (4) and LSU (5). The Bulldogs are attempting to become the first team to win three consecutive AP poll national championships.

Some have come close but fallen short at the final hurdle, such as Vince Young and Texas denying USC of the feat in 2005. Alabama and Nebraska have had runs of three titles in four seasons in the last 30 years but neither were able to clinch the elusive threepeat.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and All-America defensive tackle Jalen Carter have departed to join the NFL, who were key components in guiding the Bulldogs to the most points and largest margin of victory in a BCS or CFP title game against TCU (65-7) earlier this year.

Georgia’s flawless 15-0 season was a testament to their sheer dominance and according to the best offshore sportsbooks, they’re strong favorites to retain their crown at a price of +240 ahead of their opening game on Saturday, September 2.

Blowout of the Day🪖

(2023 National Championship) #1 Georgia 65

#3 TCU 7 Georgia outgained TCU by 401 Total Yards (589-188)

Georgia’s defense only allowed 9 first downs pic.twitter.com/HktLqnz2TG — College Football Report (@CFBRep) July 10, 2023

2024 College Football Championship Odds

Georgia @ +240

Alabama @ +650

Ohio State @ +750

Michigan @ +900

LSU @ +1100

Clemson @ +1400

USC @ +1600

Texas @ +1800

Florida State @ +2200

Penn State @ +2500

Notre Dame @ +4000

Texas A&M @ +4000

Oregon @ +5000

Washington @ +5000

Tennessee @ +6600

Oklahoma @ +6600

Wisconsin @ +8000

Utah @ +10000

Colorado @ +10000

North Carolina @ +12500

TCU @ +15000

UCLA @ +15000

South Carolina @ +15000

Ole Miss @ +15000

Kentucky @ +15000

Iowa @ +15000

Oregon State @ +20000

Kansas State @ +20000

Tulane @ +20000

Miami @ +20000

Florida @ +20000

Arkansas @ +20000

Auburn @ +20000

Minnesota @ +20000

Baylor @ +20000

NC State @ +25000

Mississippi State @ +25000

Oklahoma State @ +25000

Texas Tech @ +25000

Maryland @ +25000

Iowa State @ +30000

Syracuse @ +30000

Duke @ +30000

Kansas @ +30000

Washington State @ +30000

Purdue @ +40000

Missouri @ +40000

Illinois @ +40000

Louisville @ +40000

Pittsburgh @ +40000

West Virginia @ +40000

Arizona State @ +40000

Georgia Tech @ +40000

Indiana @ +50000

Wake Forest @ +50000

Virginia Tech @ +50000

California @ +50000

Virginia @ +50000

Cincinnati @ +50000

Arizona @ +50000

Houston @ +50000

Vanderbilt @ +50000

Boston College @ +100000

Stanford @ +100000

Northwestern @ +100000

