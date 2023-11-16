With NCAAAF Week 12 already up and running, we take a look the college football games on today, along with all the key information you need right up until the end of the weekend.

College Football Games On Today

Following the opening five match-ups spread across Tuesday and Wednesday, Boston College vs Pittsburgh is the only college football game on today (Thursday 16th November).

With that in mind, we have compiled a brief game preview of Thursday night’s sole affair in Pittsburgh, where the stuttering hosts will attempt to snap their torrid form against the 6-4 Eagles.

Boston College vs Pittsburgh Kick Off Time, Venue and Preview

⏱ Kick Off Time: 7:00pm ET

🏟 Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Despite winning just two of their 10 games so far this season, the Panthers enter Thursday night’s contest as 3-point favorites.

Their opponents have fared slightly differently having clocked in with a five-game winning streak from the end of September, right the way through to the beginning of the month.

Road victories against Georgia Tech and Army have only boosted their bowl eligibility, but they were put to the sword in a 48-22 defeat to Virginia Tech last time out, which suggests they still have plenty of work to do.

Nevertheless the value lies with the Eagles, even if they are the underdogs in the majority of sportsbook‘s eyes, and an average of just over 27 points on the road indicates they have what it takes to sweep aside a Pittsburgh team who are 1-8 in their past nine games.

Full NCAAF College Football Schedule For Week 12

Tuesday 14th November

Western Michigan 0 – 24 Northern Illinois

Toledo 32 – 31 Bowling Green

Akron 27 – 30 Eastern Michigan

Wednesday 15th November

Central Michigan 20 – 34 Ohio

Buffalo 10 – 23 Miami RedHawks

Thursday 16th November

Boston College vs Pittsburgh – 7pm ET

Friday 17th November

South Florida vs UTSA – 9pm ET

Colorado vs Washington State – 10:30pm ET

Saturday 18th November

Michigan State vs Indiana – 12pm ET

Abil Christian vs Texas A&M – 12pm ET

Coastal Carolina vs Army – 12pm ET

East Carolina vs Navy – 12pm ET

UL-Monroe vs Ole Miss – 12pm ET

Louisville vs Miami Florida – 12pm ET

Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland – 12pm ET

Oklahoma vs BYU – 12pm ET

Rutgers vs Penn State – 12pm ET

Sacred Heart vs UConn – 12pm ET

SMU vs Memphis – 12pm ET

Chattanooga vs Alabama – 12pm ET

Tulane vs FAU – 12pm ET

Southern Miss vs Mississippi State – 12pm ET

Purdue vs Northwestern – 12pm ET

UMass vs Liberty – 1pm ET

App State vs James Madison – 2pm ET

UTEP vs Middle Tennessee – 2pm ET

Rice vs Charlotte – 2pm ET

Louisiana Tech vs Jacksonville State – 2pm ET

Kent State vs Ball State – 2pm ET

Hawaii vs Wyoming – 2pm ET

Cincinnati vs West Virginia – 2:30pm ET

Utah vs Arizona – 2:30pm ET

Texas State vs Arkansas State – 3pm ET

Temple vs UAB – 3pm ET

North Texas vs Tulsa – 3pm ET

Nevada vs Colorado State – 3pm ET

Duke vs Virginia – 3pm ET

Wake Forest vs Notre Dame – 3:30pm ET

UNLV vs Air Force – 3:30pm ET

North Carolina vs Clemson – 3:30pm ET

Louisiana vs Troy – 3:30pm ET

Georgia v Tennessee – 3:30pm ET

UCLA vs USC – 3:30pm ET

Sam Houston vs West Kentucky – 3:30pm ET

NC State vs Virginia Tech – 3:30pm ET

Illinois vs Iowa – 3:30pm ET

Baylor vs TCU – 3:30pm ET

Minnesota vs Ohio State – 4pm ET

New Mexico State vs Auburn – 4pm ET

Oklahoma State vs Houston – 4pm ET

Oregon vs Arizona State – 4pm ET

UCF vs Texas Tech – 5pm ET

Marshall vs South Alabama – 5pm ET

Old Dominion vs Georgia Southern – 6pm ET

North Alabama vs Florida State – 6:30pm ET

California vs Stanford – 6:30pm ET

Boise State vs Utah State – 7pm ET

Kansas State vs Kansas Jayhawks – 7pm ET

Washington vs Oregon State – 7:30pm ET

Kentucky vs South Carolina – 7:30pm ET

Nebraska vs Wisconsin – 7:30pm ET

Florida vs Missouri – 7:30pm ET

FIU vs Arkansas – 7:30pm ET

Syracuse vs Georgia Tech – 8pm ET

Texas vs Iowa State – 8pm ET

Georgia State vs LSU – 8pm ET

San Diego State vs San Jose State – 10:30pm ET

New Mexico vs Fresno State – 10:30pm ET