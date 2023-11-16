With NCAAAF Week 12 already up and running, we take a look the college football games on today, along with all the key information you need right up until the end of the weekend.
College Football Games On Today
Following the opening five match-ups spread across Tuesday and Wednesday, Boston College vs Pittsburgh is the only college football game on today (Thursday 16th November).
With that in mind, we have compiled a brief game preview of Thursday night’s sole affair in Pittsburgh, where the stuttering hosts will attempt to snap their torrid form against the 6-4 Eagles.
Boston College vs Pittsburgh Kick Off Time, Venue and Preview
⏱ Kick Off Time: 7:00pm ET
🏟 Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
Despite winning just two of their 10 games so far this season, the Panthers enter Thursday night’s contest as 3-point favorites.
Their opponents have fared slightly differently having clocked in with a five-game winning streak from the end of September, right the way through to the beginning of the month.
Road victories against Georgia Tech and Army have only boosted their bowl eligibility, but they were put to the sword in a 48-22 defeat to Virginia Tech last time out, which suggests they still have plenty of work to do.
Nevertheless the value lies with the Eagles, even if they are the underdogs in the majority of sportsbook‘s eyes, and an average of just over 27 points on the road indicates they have what it takes to sweep aside a Pittsburgh team who are 1-8 in their past nine games.
Full NCAAF College Football Schedule For Week 12
Tuesday 14th November
- Western Michigan 0 – 24 Northern Illinois
- Toledo 32 – 31 Bowling Green
- Akron 27 – 30 Eastern Michigan
Wednesday 15th November
- Central Michigan 20 – 34 Ohio
- Buffalo 10 – 23 Miami RedHawks
Thursday 16th November
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh – 7pm ET
Friday 17th November
- South Florida vs UTSA – 9pm ET
- Colorado vs Washington State – 10:30pm ET
Saturday 18th November
- Michigan State vs Indiana – 12pm ET
- Abil Christian vs Texas A&M – 12pm ET
- Coastal Carolina vs Army – 12pm ET
- East Carolina vs Navy – 12pm ET
- UL-Monroe vs Ole Miss – 12pm ET
- Louisville vs Miami Florida – 12pm ET
- Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland – 12pm ET
- Oklahoma vs BYU – 12pm ET
- Rutgers vs Penn State – 12pm ET
- Sacred Heart vs UConn – 12pm ET
- SMU vs Memphis – 12pm ET
- Chattanooga vs Alabama – 12pm ET
- Tulane vs FAU – 12pm ET
- Southern Miss vs Mississippi State – 12pm ET
- Purdue vs Northwestern – 12pm ET
- UMass vs Liberty – 1pm ET
- App State vs James Madison – 2pm ET
- UTEP vs Middle Tennessee – 2pm ET
- Rice vs Charlotte – 2pm ET
- Louisiana Tech vs Jacksonville State – 2pm ET
- Kent State vs Ball State – 2pm ET
- Hawaii vs Wyoming – 2pm ET
- Cincinnati vs West Virginia – 2:30pm ET
- Utah vs Arizona – 2:30pm ET
- Texas State vs Arkansas State – 3pm ET
- Temple vs UAB – 3pm ET
- North Texas vs Tulsa – 3pm ET
- Nevada vs Colorado State – 3pm ET
- Duke vs Virginia – 3pm ET
- Wake Forest vs Notre Dame – 3:30pm ET
- UNLV vs Air Force – 3:30pm ET
- North Carolina vs Clemson – 3:30pm ET
- Louisiana vs Troy – 3:30pm ET
- Georgia v Tennessee – 3:30pm ET
- UCLA vs USC – 3:30pm ET
- Sam Houston vs West Kentucky – 3:30pm ET
- NC State vs Virginia Tech – 3:30pm ET
- Illinois vs Iowa – 3:30pm ET
- Baylor vs TCU – 3:30pm ET
- Minnesota vs Ohio State – 4pm ET
- New Mexico State vs Auburn – 4pm ET
- Oklahoma State vs Houston – 4pm ET
- Oregon vs Arizona State – 4pm ET
- UCF vs Texas Tech – 5pm ET
- Marshall vs South Alabama – 5pm ET
- Old Dominion vs Georgia Southern – 6pm ET
- North Alabama vs Florida State – 6:30pm ET
- California vs Stanford – 6:30pm ET
- Boise State vs Utah State – 7pm ET
- Kansas State vs Kansas Jayhawks – 7pm ET
- Washington vs Oregon State – 7:30pm ET
- Kentucky vs South Carolina – 7:30pm ET
- Nebraska vs Wisconsin – 7:30pm ET
- Florida vs Missouri – 7:30pm ET
- FIU vs Arkansas – 7:30pm ET
- Syracuse vs Georgia Tech – 8pm ET
- Texas vs Iowa State – 8pm ET
- Georgia State vs LSU – 8pm ET
- San Diego State vs San Jose State – 10:30pm ET
- New Mexico vs Fresno State – 10:30pm ET