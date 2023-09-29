College Football

Week 5 College Football Best Bets For Player Props: Jaxson Dart and Jordan Watkins to Star vs LSU

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Week 5 College Football Player Prop Picks
Week 5 College Football Player Prop Picks

See our Week 5 college football player prop picks ahead of what could be a defining round in the makeup of playoff contenders.

Week 5 College Football Player Prop Picks

  • Jaxson Dart to Score a Touchdown vs LSU @ +100
  • Jordan Watkins Over 57.5 Receiving Yards vs LSU @ -110
  • DJ Uiagalelei Under 206.5 Passing Yards vs Utah @ -110
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Week 5 College Football Player Prop Pick 1: Dart to Score a TD vs LSU

LSU travel to Mississippi in what could well be the pick of the bunch in Week 5.

In a matchup that should deliver on its promise to entertain, Ole Miss will try and rely on their unrelenting passing attack to dismantle LSU, who have been susceptible to allowing the opposition to rack up big passing numbers – e.g 342 yards vs Florida, 289 vs Arkansas.

However, with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in scintillating form through the air, his passing yards total doesn’t present enough value for us to snatch at the selection. Instead, we like the look of +100 for Dart to score a touchdown.

With the Tigers likely to be occupied with a dynamic Mississippi receiving corps, he can look to exploit the gaps and make it three games in a row scoring a rushing touchdown (one vs Alabama and two vs Georgia Tech).

RELATED:College Football Best Bets For Same Game Parlays Week 5: Duke Vs Notre Dame, Oregon State Vs Utah

Week 5 College Football Player Prop Pick 2: Watkins Over 57.5 Receiving Yards vs LSU 

As mentioned, LSU’s inability to deal with passing attacks so far this season should see Jaxson Dart hit his targets more often that not given he has three 250+ yard performances under his belt.

Wide receiver Jordan Watkins could be one of the chief beneficiaries against LSU, and with his receiving yards implied total set relatively low, we are confident this selection will come to fruition.

Watkins has hit this total in all of his starts this season, including two 100+ yard games. He had nine receptions for 58 yards against a solid Alabama side last week, and should be able to hit this total.

Week 5 College Football Player Prop Pick 3: Uiagalelei Under 206.5 Passing Yards vs Utah

There is no doubting DJ Uiagalelei’s credentials this season. The Oregon State signal caller is one of the most potent dual-threats in college football, and has thrown seven touchdowns and scored five on the ground so far.

However, he faces his toughest test yet against a Utah defense that has blunted nearly every attack they’ve faced. Although they have struggled to click going forward, they remain 4-0 thanks to a stout defensive unit that has allowed just 38 points so far.

They rank in the top 10 for least yards conceded on average per game, and their opponents have been limited to the lowest combined conversion rate on third down.

Uiagalelei has failed to reach 200 or more yards in half of his season appearances so far, and we think he may struggle to hit his passing yards total here.

RELATED: College Football Week 5 Schedule, Odds And Lines

 

Other Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
rsz maxresdefault1
College Football

LATEST Sons Of Jerry Rice And Deion Sanders Will Face Off On Saturday

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
College Football Live Stream
College Football
How to Watch a College Football Live Stream For FREE Ahead of Week 5
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 27 2023

Week 5 boasts three Top-25 matchups including an intriguing Pac-12 showdown in Oregon. With a stacked slate almost upon us we thought it best to put together this short guide,…

College Football Week 5 Picks
College Football
College Football Week 5 Picks, Predictions And Odds – Utah vs Oregon State, LSU vs Ole Miss And More
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 27 2023

Selecting three Top-25 matchups games ahead of this weekend, our betting experts will run you through their college football Week 5 picks and predictions, and along with the latest odds…

College Football Week 5 Schedule
College Football
College Football Week 5 Schedule, Odds And Lines
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 26 2023
Bet On Texas Tech vs West Virginia State In Texas
College Football
How To Bet On Texas Tech vs West Virginia In Texas TODAY
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 23 2023
Bet On Clemson vs Florida State In Florida
College Football
How To Bet On Clemson vs Florida State In Florida TODAY
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 23 2023
how to bet on college football 2023
College Football
Place College Football Bets After Latest Florida Sports Betting Update
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 24 2023
Arrow to top