See our Week 5 college football player prop picks ahead of what could be a defining round in the makeup of playoff contenders.

Week 5 College Football Player Prop Picks

Jaxson Dart to Score a Touchdown vs LSU @ +100

Jordan Watkins Over 57.5 Receiving Yards vs LSU @ -110

DJ Uiagalelei Under 206.5 Passing Yards vs Utah @ -110

Week 5 College Football Player Prop Pick 1: Dart to Score a TD vs LSU

LSU travel to Mississippi in what could well be the pick of the bunch in Week 5.

In a matchup that should deliver on its promise to entertain, Ole Miss will try and rely on their unrelenting passing attack to dismantle LSU, who have been susceptible to allowing the opposition to rack up big passing numbers – e.g 342 yards vs Florida, 289 vs Arkansas.

However, with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in scintillating form through the air, his passing yards total doesn’t present enough value for us to snatch at the selection. Instead, we like the look of +100 for Dart to score a touchdown.

With the Tigers likely to be occupied with a dynamic Mississippi receiving corps, he can look to exploit the gaps and make it three games in a row scoring a rushing touchdown (one vs Alabama and two vs Georgia Tech).

Week 5 College Football Player Prop Pick 2: Watkins Over 57.5 Receiving Yards vs LSU

As mentioned, LSU’s inability to deal with passing attacks so far this season should see Jaxson Dart hit his targets more often that not given he has three 250+ yard performances under his belt.

Wide receiver Jordan Watkins could be one of the chief beneficiaries against LSU, and with his receiving yards implied total set relatively low, we are confident this selection will come to fruition.

Watkins has hit this total in all of his starts this season, including two 100+ yard games. He had nine receptions for 58 yards against a solid Alabama side last week, and should be able to hit this total.

Week 5 College Football Player Prop Pick 3: Uiagalelei Under 206.5 Passing Yards vs Utah

There is no doubting DJ Uiagalelei’s credentials this season. The Oregon State signal caller is one of the most potent dual-threats in college football, and has thrown seven touchdowns and scored five on the ground so far.

However, he faces his toughest test yet against a Utah defense that has blunted nearly every attack they’ve faced. Although they have struggled to click going forward, they remain 4-0 thanks to a stout defensive unit that has allowed just 38 points so far.

They rank in the top 10 for least yards conceded on average per game, and their opponents have been limited to the lowest combined conversion rate on third down.

Uiagalelei has failed to reach 200 or more yards in half of his season appearances so far, and we think he may struggle to hit his passing yards total here.

