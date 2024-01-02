The College Football Playoffs are well underway and SportsLens are taking a look at the top talents featured in the postseason who are set for the switch to the NFL later this year.

The semifinals are done and dusted, which began with the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines pulling off an overtime victory against the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on Monday evening.

Later that night, the No. 2 Washington Huskies pulled off the upset as Michael Penix Jr. announced his name to the world by guiding his team to a 37-31 win against the favored Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.

Many players from the four selected CFP teams will be drafted to the NFL in April 2024 and we’re taking a look at some of the country’s most talented prospects who could go in the first round.

Which College Football Playoffs Players Will Be Drafted To NFL Teams?

Rome Odunze – WR, Washington Huskies

Despite Marvin Harrison Jr. winning the Fred Biletnikoff award this season, many believe that Washington Huskies wideout Rome Odunze is the best receiver in the draft. He’s currently projected to go inside the top ten.

Odunze has ten games with 100 or more receiving yards this year, including a stunning performance in Monday’s semifinal win over Texas where he tallied 125 yards through the air on six catches from seven targets – with the longest of those being a 52-yard gain.

The 21-year-old led the Pac-12 in receiving yards and was second in receptions per game during his junior season in 2022.

Dallas Turner – OLB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama’s star edge rusher Dallas Turner announced recently that he intends to forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s also projected to go around the top ten and finished the season with 50 tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles.

“I’m gone,” Turner said. “Ain’t no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

He put together an impressive campaign in Alabama which saw him take home the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award as well as All-American honors, making him one of the highest-rated outside linebackers of his class.

JC Latham – OT, Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama’s star right tackle JC Latham is another projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In his side’s loss to Michigan on New Year’s Day, he was injured on the final play and required assistance to be helped off the field.

The 6-foot-6, 360 pound junior is expected to go inside the first 15 picks. He’s regarded as one of the best pass blockers in the league and protects his quarterback better than anyone in the country, allowing just a few sacks on Jalen Milroe all year long.

Kool-Aid McKinstry – CB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Most college football experts have ranked Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry as one of the top four cornerbacks in the country. In over 40 games for the Crimson Tide, he collected 21 pass breakups and picked off two passes.

As the primary defender this season, quarterbacks have completed just 32% of passes against McKinstry. He recorded 27 total tackles in 2023 and teams rarely throw his way due to his playmaking ability.

Terrion Arnold – CB, Alabama Crimson Tide

McKinstry’s partner in crime Terrion Arnold completes one of the strongest cornerback duos that college football has ever seen. The pair gave up just 400 yards and three touchdowns across the entire season.

In 2023, Arnold recorded 63 tackles, 12 pass defenses, one sack, five interceptions and one forced fumble. However, he hasn’t confirmed his intention to declare for the draft and there’s every chance he returns to Alabama for a fourth season.

Troy Fautanu – OL, Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu has been one of the key pieces in the program’s success this season, keeping star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. safe and emerging as the conference’s top player in his position,

Fautanu, 6-foot-4 and 317 pounds, earned a first-team All-Pac-12 selection this year and won the Morris Trophy – honoring him as the Pac-12’s best offensive lineman, becoming the 16th Husky to claim the award.

Bralen Trice – OLB, Washington Huskies

Washington outside linebacker Bralen Trice became a staple of the program’s undefeated season as they won the Pac-12 title and advanced to the CFP championship game to face Michigan after beating the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Trice was a dominant force in the game, winning Defensive MVP with two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He’s expected to be a late first-round pick in April’s draft.

The star edge leads his team in pressures, sacks, hits and hurries this season and has emerged as an impressive talent despite only being a three-star recruit out of high school.