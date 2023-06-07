UFC

Who Will Win The Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Fight For the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title At UFC 289?

Paul Kelly
On the surface, it would appear that Amanda Nunes is the favorite to retain her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title this weekend as she faces Irene Aldana at UFC 289. The Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada takes centre stage as two of the best female 135-pound fighters thrown down in the octagon on Saturday night.

Who Will Win The Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Fight?

Amanda Nunes Fighter Profile

  • Rank: UFC Women’s Bantamweight & Featherweight Champion
  • Age: 35
  • Country: Brazil
  • Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)
  • Reach: 69” (175 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 22-5
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13
  • Fights Won by Submission: 4
  • Fights Won by Decision: 5

Irene Aldana Fighter Profile

  • Rank: #5 UFC Women’s Bantamweight
  • Age: 35
  • Country: Mexico
  • Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)
  • Reach: 69” (175 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 14-6
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 8
  • Fights Won by Submission: 3
  • Fights Won by Decision: 3

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favoring Amanda Nunes to win this fight against Irene Aldana and win her 11th UFC title fight and eighth UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title fight.

RELATED: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Picks: UFC 289 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

What The Bookmakers Are Saying

According to the latest odds courtesy of BetOnline, Amanda Nunes is the slight favorite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -325. Irene Aldana is the +250 betting underdog with the best US sportsbooks to become UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion at the first time of asking.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think Nunes will be too strong and further solidify herself as the best female MMA fighter of all time. Time will tell if Nunes’ is still at her peak and riding the crest of a wave, or if Aldana can spring the huge upset at UFC 289.

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana: Records Compared

Amanda Nunes is without a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. She has won 10 UFC title fights, the most of any female champion in the history of the UFC. She is currently champion at both 135-pounds and 145-pounds, holding two UFC world belts simultaneously.

The Brazilian boasts an impressive 22-5 record in MMA, with only two defeats on her resumé in the UFC. She is widely regarded as the best female MMA fighters in history, and looks to further cement her legacy this weekend as the best to ever do it.

Nunes has won 17 of her 22 victories by stoppage too. She has 13 KO/TKO’s on her record, as well as boasting four submission victories on her resumé too. Nunes really is an MMA phenomenon, as well as being the fighting pride of Brazil.

ALSO SEE: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Undercard: Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event At UFC 289?

Irene Aldana in her own right deserves a shot at UFC gold. She is currently on a two fight win streak, as well as winning four of her last five. Not only that, but Aldana’s last three wins have all come by way of knockout. She is an exciting fighter as well as being a frightening puncher.

If Aldana can close the distance and land her big shots on Nunes and make it uncomfortable for the champion early on, it could well be her night to become UFC champion on Saturday in Vancouver.

In her UFC career to date, Aldana has beaten some credible fighters such as Macy Chiasson, Yana Kunitskaya, Ketlen Vieira and Vanessa Melo to name but a few. Can she add Amanda Nunes to that stellar list and claim the biggest win of her MMA career? Only time will tell!

As of today for the main event, Amanda Nunes is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -325. However, Irene Aldana is currently priced around at +250 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Nunes vs Aldana fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 289! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

RELATED: When Is UFC 289? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
  • 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: June 10, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

