On the surface, it would appear that Amanda Nunes is the favorite to retain her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title this weekend as she faces Irene Aldana at UFC 289. The Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada takes centre stage as two of the best female 135-pound fighters thrown down in the octagon on Saturday night.

Who Will Win The Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Fight?

Amanda Nunes Fighter Profile Rank: UFC Women’s Bantamweight & Featherweight Champion

Age: 35

Country: Brazil

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 69” (175 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 22-5

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13

Fights Won by Submission: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 5 Irene Aldana Fighter Profile Rank: #5 UFC Women’s Bantamweight

Age: 35

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)

Reach: 69” (175 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 14-6

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 8

Fights Won by Submission: 3

Fights Won by Decision: 3

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favoring Amanda Nunes to win this fight against Irene Aldana and win her 11th UFC title fight and eighth UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title fight.

What The Bookmakers Are Saying

According to the latest odds courtesy of BetOnline, Amanda Nunes is the slight favorite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -325. Irene Aldana is the +250 betting underdog with the best US sportsbooks to become UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion at the first time of asking.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think Nunes will be too strong and further solidify herself as the best female MMA fighter of all time. Time will tell if Nunes’ is still at her peak and riding the crest of a wave, or if Aldana can spring the huge upset at UFC 289.

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana: Records Compared

Amanda Nunes is without a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. She has won 10 UFC title fights, the most of any female champion in the history of the UFC. She is currently champion at both 135-pounds and 145-pounds, holding two UFC world belts simultaneously.



The Brazilian boasts an impressive 22-5 record in MMA, with only two defeats on her resumé in the UFC. She is widely regarded as the best female MMA fighters in history, and looks to further cement her legacy this weekend as the best to ever do it.

Nunes has won 17 of her 22 victories by stoppage too. She has 13 KO/TKO’s on her record, as well as boasting four submission victories on her resumé too. Nunes really is an MMA phenomenon, as well as being the fighting pride of Brazil.

Irene Aldana in her own right deserves a shot at UFC gold. She is currently on a two fight win streak, as well as winning four of her last five. Not only that, but Aldana’s last three wins have all come by way of knockout. She is an exciting fighter as well as being a frightening puncher.

If Aldana can close the distance and land her big shots on Nunes and make it uncomfortable for the champion early on, it could well be her night to become UFC champion on Saturday in Vancouver.

In her UFC career to date, Aldana has beaten some credible fighters such as Macy Chiasson, Yana Kunitskaya, Ketlen Vieira and Vanessa Melo to name but a few. Can she add Amanda Nunes to that stellar list and claim the biggest win of her MMA career? Only time will tell!

As of today for the main event, Amanda Nunes is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -325. However, Irene Aldana is currently priced around at +250 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Nunes vs Aldana fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 289! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)

Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s) 📅 Date: June 10, 2023

June 10, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada

Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250

