Johnny Walker Eyes Jon Jones Fight After Knockout Win At UFC 283

After his sensational first round knockout victory at the weekend at UFC 283, Johnny Walker has warned arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time and the now-heavyweight, Jon Jones, that he is coming for him. Walker put on a sensational display this past Saturday night in the UFC octagon in Brazil, knockout out Paul Craig in just a few minutes in their light-heavyweight bout.

Johnny Walker With Stunning KO At UFC 283

The UFC took to Brazil for the first time since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. UFC 283 went down in Rio de Janeiro this past weekend, with a Brazilian fighter in almost every fight on the card. The main event was a light-heavyweight title fight between Brazil’s Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

On the undercard, Johnny Walker was in action as he took on Paul Craig, also in a contest at 205-pounds. Prior to the fight, it was a genuine 50/50 fight between two potential UFC title contenders. In the end, the fight was totally one sided in favor of the Brazilian MMA star.

Johnny Walker won the fight with a sensational knockout in the very first round, showing that he is still one of the most dangerous fighters at light-heavyweight in the UFC.

Johnny Walker Warns Jon Jones ‘I’m Coming’

In the immediate aftermath of the fight with Paul Craig, Johnny Walker took to a press conference with the media where he was discussing the possibility of a super-fight in the future with none other than Jon Jones.

Jones recently announced his return to the octagon as he is set to face Ciryl Gane in the main event at UFC 285 for the UFC Heavyweight Title. The long-reigning UFC light-heavyweight champion hasn’t fought since back in February 2020, but is set to return up at heavyweight for the first time.

After his stunning knockout at the weekend, Johnny Walker was asked in his post-fight press conference whether he would entertain a fight in the future against ‘Bones’. The Brazilian MMA superstar simply said this when asked about a potential bout with the greatest MMA fighter to ever step foot in an octagon:

“I’m coming.”

A potential fight between the pair would be sensational. Walker has shown he can knock anyone out and has devastating power, with Jones’ resumé doing the talking for him.

If Jones is to come through his fight with Gane in March at UFC 285, a potential fight with Walker for UFC Heavyweight gold would be sensational. Of course, Walker has a long way to go until he earns his shot at Jones, but it is definitely a fight that would bring eyeballs to the UFC.

Other Content You May Like