Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Undercard: Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event At UFC 289?

Paul Kelly
Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana goes down in just a few days time at the Rogers Arena, Vancouver. This highly anticipated UFC mega-fight is the main event, but who features on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana undercard at UFC 289.

Who Features On The Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana UFC 289 Undercard?

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana headlines this stellar UFC 289 card from the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday night. The main event is certainly one of the biggest fights of the year so far, but who else is fighting on the undercard?

Well, the UFC 289 main card, prelims and early preliminary card is quite an attractive undercard. Not only is there some legitimate Top 10 contender action, but there are also some huge prospects on the bill looking to make a name for themselves on this huge night of UFC.

First up, former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira is back for the first time since losing his title. He faces a stern test in the form of Beneil Dariush, who has been on a meteoric rise at 155-pounds of late.

This is a great fight on paper, with two of the best lightweights on the planet squaring off in the octagon. Oliveira was widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world before his defeat to Islam Makhachev. In the opposite corner is Dariush, who has won eight fights on the spin. This is a highly competitive fight for the co-main event at UFC 289.

The former champion is the slight betting underdog to beat Dariush with the best offshore betting sites. However, the American himself is on a great run and will be confident of winning as the slight favorite with the best US sportsbooks.

RELATED: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Picks: UFC 289 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Elsewhere on the main card, Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt goes down in the welterweight division is what is an evenly matched fight. The winner of that fight could throw themself into the Top 15/10, with a potentially big fight next for the victor.

Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr in a featherweight fight and Marc-André Barriault vs Eryk Anders in a middleweight contest make up the rest of the UFC 289 main card. The biggest fight of the night is of course the big one, the main event – Nunes vs Aldana for UFC gold.

On the prelims, Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis is the feature bout over three rounds in the middleweight division. There is also another stellar women’s flyweight fight between two top 15 contenders as Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius goes down.

There are some other intriguing fights on the prelims which have implications in both the bantamweight division and featherweight division too. Aiemann Zahabi vs Aori Qileng and Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder make up the rest of the preliminary card.

On the early prelims there are two more fights that kick off UFC 289 from the Rogers Arena on Saturday night. The early prelim fights will be broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass. These include David Dvořák vs Stephen Erceg and Diana Belbiţă vs Marina Oliveira.

The  full list of the Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana undercard fights are detailed below in the table. Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush is the chief support in a compelling lightweight contest. Nine more competitive fights feature on the undercard before the biggest fight of the night between ‘The Lioness’ and the challenger, Aldana.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vancouver on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

RELATED: When Is UFC 289? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Full Undercard For UFC 289

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Rogers Arena on Saturday night at UFC 289. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Women’s Bantamweight 5
Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush Lightweight 3
Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt Welterweight 3
Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr Featherweight 3
Marc-André Barriault vs Eryk Anders Middleweight 3
Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis Middleweight 3
Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius Women’s Flyweight 3
Aiemann Zahabi vs Aori Qileng Bantamweight 3
Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder Featherweight 3
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
David Dvořák vs Stephen Erceg Flyweight 3
Diana Belbiţă vs Marina Oliveira Women’s Strawweight 3

As of today for the main event, Amanda Nunes is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -325. However, Irene Aldana is currently priced around at +250 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Nunes vs Aldana fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 289! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
