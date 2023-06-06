It’s fight week! UFC 289 is upon us as Amanda Nunes faces Irene Aldana for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about this MMA super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight card. What a night of UFC action we are in for this Saturday night!
Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info
- 🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
- 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: June 10, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250
Above is everything you need to know about the Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, June 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The fight is an five round contest and will get underway at around 10.30pm EST approx.
Amanda Nunes goes into Saturday’s fight as the slight favourite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Irene Aldana is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated bantamweight matchup in Canada on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both women make their ring walks!
Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana: UFC 289 Start Time
TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title clash live from the Rogers Arena on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Nunes vs Aldana fight will likely get underway at approx. 10.30pm EST.
Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Full Fight Card
Here is the full undercard of fights at the Rogers Arena on Saturday night at UFC 289. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
|Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
|Women’s Bantamweight
|5
|Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|3
|Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt
|Welterweight
|3
|Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|3
|Marc-André Barriault vs Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|3
|Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+)
|Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis
|Middleweight
|3
|Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
|Women’s Flyweight
|3
|Aiemann Zahabi vs Aori Qileng
|Bantamweight
|3
|Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder
|Featherweight
|3
|Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
|David Dvořák vs Stephen Erceg
|Flyweight
|3
|Diana Belbiţă vs Marina Oliveira
|Women’s Strawweight
|3
