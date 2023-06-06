UFC

What Is The UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Pay-Per-View Price?

Paul Kelly
UFC 289 Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana 1

UFC 289 is almost upon us as the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, faces Irene Aldana. UFC fans in the US can watch this highly anticipated UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title fight via ESPN+ – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

How Much Will The Nunes vs Aldana UFC 289 Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, UFC fans around the world are excited at the prospect of watching the Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana fight at UFC 289.

UFC fans from the United States can watch ‘The Lioness’ vs Aldana this weekend exclusively live on UFC streaming site ESPN+. Not only is this a highly anticipated match-up for UFC gold at 135-pounds at women’s bantamweight, but it is Nunes’ 12th straight UFC title fight.

Not only are UFC fans in for a treat with this compelling main event, but there is also a stellar undercard on show from the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Despite there being no more title fights on the main card, there are some huge names as well as some intriguing battles on the prelims too.

This of course includes a compelling lightweight match up in the co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. Also on the main card is a compelling welterweight fight as well as two collisions in the featherweight and middleweight divisions too. Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt, Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr and Marc-André Barriault vs Eryk Anders completes the main card at UFC 289.

There are also some big names and hot prospects on the preliminary card such as Aiemann Zahabi, Chris Curtis, Miranda Maverick and Nassourdine Imavov to name but a few.

All you’ll have to do to watch the full UFC 289 card, including the Nunes vs Aldana main event, is pay the $79.99 PPV price as normal for huge UFC events like this one. If you are an existing ESPN+ subscriber, you just have to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

New ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $124.98 for the UFC 289 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30%.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. This is no different with a price of $79.99 set for fans who want to tune in and watch Nunes vs Aldana and the rest of the UFC 289 card.

In the lead up to the fight at UFC 289, Amanda Nunes is the -325 betting favorite to defend her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title with the best sports betting apps. The challenger, Irene Aldana, goes into this rematch as the slight +250 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become UFC champion for the first time.

What a fight we have on our hands this weekend in the main event at UFC 289. Finger’s crossed the content lives up to the pre-fight hype!

Be sure to claim the various UFC betting offers and MMA free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 289 main event between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
  • 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: June 10, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250

