UFC 289 is almost upon us as the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title is on the line this weekend in Canada. That’s right, Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana is finally here. UFC fans all around the world super excited for the bout, which headlines a stellar card from the Rogers Arena, Vancouver this weekend.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Nunes vs Aldana fight at UFC 289. This includes fight predictions, betting picks, a preview, fight time, venue, odd, full undercard and a UFC free bet.

On paper, this fight is a truly compelling one and could be viewed as a relatively 50/50 fight, despite the best US betting apps slightly favouring ‘The Lioness’. This is a truly sensational match-up between two of the best female mixed martial artists on the planet!

Can Amanda Nunes further solidify herself as the greatest female MMA fighter of all time? Will Irene Aldana pull off a shock upset and become UFC champion for the very first time? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO's) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO's)

📅 Date: June 10, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Women's Bantamweight Title

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada

🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Preview

A stellar main event for this UFC 289 card sees the greatest female MMA fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, take on the number five women’s bantamweight contender, Irene Aldana. This fight is for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title, which Nunes successfully regained last time out in her rematch with Julianna Peña.

This is a truly compelling bantamweight match-up as two of the best 135-pound fighters on the planet do battle for UFC gold.

In Amanda Nunes you have a woman who will go down in history as the greatest female MMA fighter of all time. No exceptions. She is incredibly talented, as well as being a fearsome puncher and lethal finisher. On her day, it is virtually impossible to stop ‘The Lioness’.

On the other side of the octagon you have Irene Aldana. ‘Robles’ is an underrated fighter who has only really lost to the top women in MMA. She is currently on a two fight winning streak, with both wins coming by knockout too. She carries a lot of power and certainly has the strength and spite to defeat the great Brazilian on her day.

This fight really is a tricky one to call and that is made clear by the betting odds. The best US sportsbooks are finding it difficult to split the pair, but are slightly edging towards ‘The Lioness’ as the favorite.

Can Amanda Nunes cement herself as the best female fighter of all time? Will Irene Aldana upset the apple cart and become the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion? Only time will tell!

It’s almost fight night. Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana goes down this Saturday night at UFC 289 in Canada, and it is simply not to be missed!

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Prediction

Amanda Nunes comes into this UFC 289 main event as the slight betting favorite with the majority of offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact she is arguably the greatest female MMA fighter ever and has had a long reign as champion at both bantamweight and featherweight.

The main event fight at UFC 287 between Nunes and Aldana will be a compelling watch for as long as it lasts. Both of these girls are known as big punchers at 135-pounds, with 21 combined knockouts on their records.

If Nunes is anywhere near her best here, she should win the fight. She is better in every department than Aldana, as well as having that championship level experience for several years now. Her pedigree and attributes at the top level are proven, and not many people can stop her when she’s on song.

Although here at SportsLens we believe the fight could could a couple rounds and could be competitive early on, we cannot see it lasting more than two and a half rounds. Take the fight to last under 2.5 rounds at -115 as our Nunes vs Aldana prediction.

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Prediction: Fight to Last Under 2.5 Rounds @ -115 with BetOnline

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this UFC 289 main event showdown from the Rogers Arena this weekend is that Amanda Nunes will win this fight via KO/TKO. This is priced sensationally with BetOnline, who are offering a mouth-watering +150 for this outcome.

As we have previously alluded to, Nunes is widely regarded as the best female fighter to ever grace the planet, never mind just the octagon. She carries dynamite in her firsts, as well as having a complete MMA game consistent of strong wrestling pedigree and outstanding kickboxing too.

Of course, Aldana is a credible opponent and deserves her shot at UFC gold, but she is in for a tough night. If Nunes can get to her early, we can’t see Aldana lasting too long. The Mexican herself will come forward in search of the knockout early, which could backfire massively if she gets caught herself.

Here at SportsLens we can see Nunes getting to Aldana at some stage throughout the duration of the fight before ending it via knockout. We are supremely confident in an Amanda Nunes stoppage for this UFC title fight.

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Best Bet: Amanda Nunes to Win by KO/TKO @ +150 with BetOnline

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Odds

Amanda Nunes to Win @ -325

Amanda Nunes to Win by KO/TKO @ +150

Amanda Nunes to Win by Submission @ +425

Amanda Nunes to Win by Decision @ +275

Irene Aldana to Win @ +250

Irene Aldana to Win by KO/TKO @ +550

Irene Aldana to Win by Submission @ +900

Irene Aldana to Win by Decision @ +700

Draw @ +6600

When Is UFC 289?

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 10.30PM EST, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title clash live from Miami on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN+ app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the UFC live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Amanda Nunes — Record and Bio

Rank: UFC Women’s Bantamweight & Featherweight Champion

Age: 35

Country: Brazil

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 69” (175 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 22-5

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13

Fights Won by Submission: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 5

Irene Aldana — Record and Bio

Rank: #5 UFC Women’s Bantamweight

Age: 35

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)

Reach: 69” (175 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 14-6

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 8

Fights Won by Submission: 3

Fights Won by Decision: 3

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Rogers Arena on Saturday night at UFC 289. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Women’s Bantamweight 5 Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush Lightweight 3 Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt Welterweight 3 Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr Featherweight 3 Marc-André Barriault vs Eryk Anders Middleweight 3 Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+) Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis Middleweight 3 Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius Women’s Flyweight 3 Aiemann Zahabi vs Aori Qileng Bantamweight 3 Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder Featherweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) David Dvořák vs Stephen Erceg Flyweight 3 Diana Belbiţă vs Marina Oliveira Women’s Strawweight 3

