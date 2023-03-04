UFC 285’s main event tonight is a highly anticipated heavyweight clash between Jon “Bones” Jones and Ciryl Gane, with Jones as the public’s favorite in the betting markets. All of the the most popular props for the fight involve Jones winning.

Jones By KO/TKO/DQ

The most popular prop bet among the public according to BetMGM is for Jones to win by KO/TKO or DQ. Jones by KO/TKO or DQ can be backed with BetOnline at odds of +350. This reflects the public’s belief in Jones’ striking ability. He has a long history of utilizing his reach advantage and powerful strikes to dominate opponents.

Jon Jones-Ciryl Gane most bet props at @BetMGM Jon Jones by KO/TKO or DQ (+350) Jon Jones by Submission (+350) Jon Jones to win in 60 seconds or less (+4000) pic.twitter.com/HF2ogGkmUA — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) March 4, 2023

Jones is known for his precision striking and his ability to finish fights, making this a popular bet among fans.

Jones By Submission

The second prop that is popular among fight fans is for Jones to win by submission. This can be backed at odds of +325 at top US sportsbooks. This highlights another facet of Jones’ fighting style, as he is a skilled grappler with a number of submission wins on his record.

If the fight goes to the ground, Jones could very well end up submitting Gane. This makes for an attractive proposition for those who believe in his submission skills.

Jones to Win Inside a Minute

Another prop proving popular with the public with BetMGM is for Jones to win in 60 seconds or less. This is a long shot, and maybe the safer play is to back Jones to win in Round 1. That can be backed at a boosted price of +775 with BetOnline. If you believe Jones has the power in his hands for this step up to heavyweight, this could be the one for you.

Prop

Odds Sportsbook Jon Jones By KO/TKO/DQ +350 Jon Jones By Submission

+325 Jon Jones to Win in Round One

+775

However, there are uncertainties surrounding Jones’ return to the octagon. After a three-year break from the sport he his attempting to move up to heavyweight. Some fans wonder whether he can handle the added weight and whether he will be in top shape.

Nevertheless, Jones has repeatedly expressed his confidence in his ability to compete at this weight class and has been training hard in preparation for this fight.

Jon “Bones” Jones is the public’s favorite to win tonight’s heavyweight clash with Ciryl Gane. The most popular props all involve Jones winning, with bets on KO/TKO or DQ, submission, or winning in 60 seconds or less. Despite the uncertainties surrounding Jones’ return and move up to heavyweight, his skills and experience make him a formidable opponent, and this is sure to be an exciting fight.