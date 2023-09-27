With the 2023 Ryder Cup almost here, here at SportsLens we have assessed who has the best Ryder Cup record on Team Europe. Nobody on Team Europe has an undefeated Ryder Cup record, but one man has won more Ryder Cup matches than anyone else in the past.

Who Has The Best Ryder Cup Record On Team Europe?

The European Ryder Cup team this year is full of insane golfing talent. Five major champions, the reigning FedEx Cup champion, four debutants and plenty of other stellar golf superstars from across the pond in Europe.

Taking a look at Team Europe this year, captain Luke Donald has such a strong squad heading to Rome. Eight of the 12 players on Team Europe have experienced a Ryder Cup before, with five of these eight players having been a part of a winning European Ryder Cup team.

Scotsman Robert MacIntyre is the only rookie who qualified automatically for the 2023 Ryder Cup. The other three debutants (Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard) all relied on a captain’s pick from Luke Donald. Major champion Matt Fitzpatrick will be hopeful of securing his first Ryder Cup point, having lost all five matches he’s played in across two previous Ryder Cup’s.

The 148th Open champion Shane Lowry and reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland both made their Ryder Cup debut’s two years ago at Whistling Straits. However, they only accumulated two points between them and will be hoping for a better showing this year.

Reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm was Europe’s top points scorer at the 2021 Ryder Cup, so captain Donald will be hoping for more of the same from the Spaniard. Similarly, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has won 14 points in total across six previous Ryder Cup’s. The Northern Irishman will be hoping to add to that tally this year at Marco Simone.

Justin Rose Top Points Scorer In 2023 Europe Ryder Cup Team

One man representing Europe this year has won more Ryder Cup matches than anyone else on either team. Former major champion Justin Rose has won 13 matches throughout his Ryder Cup career, winning 14 points in total across five previous Ryder Cup events.

Although McIlroy has accumulated 14 points, the same as Rose, the Englishman has won more matches at the Ryder Cup and lost fewer times than McIlroy. Hence why he is the most successful player and boasts the strongest Ryder Cup record in Team Europe this year.

Rose was Team Europe’s top points scorer at the 2014 Ryder Cup, winning four points from his five matches. If the Englishman can replicate this kind of form in Rome this weekend, Europe are in with every chance of regaining the coveted Ryder Cup.

Both Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton have decent records at the Ryder Cup too. Fleetwood has won five points for Team Europe, losing just two of his eight matches. Hatton has won 2.5 points from a possible seven. Both men are in great form of late and could be the key to Europe having a successful 2023 Ryder Cup.

Team Europe Squad & Ryder Cup Record

Rory McIlroy – won 12, lost 12, halved 4

– won 12, lost 12, halved 4 Jon Rahm – won 4, lost 3, halved 1

– won 4, lost 3, halved 1 Viktor Hovland – won 0, lost 3, halved 2

– won 0, lost 3, halved 2 Matt Fitzpatrick – won 0, lost 5, halved 0

– won 0, lost 5, halved 0 Tommy Fleetwood – won 4, lost 2, halved 2

– won 4, lost 2, halved 2 Justin Rose – won 13, lost 8, halved 2

– won 13, lost 8, halved 2 Tyrrell Hatton – won 2, lost 4, halved 1

– won 2, lost 4, halved 1 Robert MacIntyre – debut

– debut Shane Lowry – won 1, lost 2, halved 0

– won 1, lost 2, halved 0 Sepp Straka – debut

– debut Ludvig Aberg – debut

– debut Nicolai Hojgaard – debut

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA -150 | Europe +110

