Golf

Who Has The Best Ryder Cup Record On Team Europe Ahead Of The 2023 Ryder Cup?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Justin Rose Ryder Cup Record Golf
Justin Rose Ryder Cup Record Golf

With the 2023 Ryder Cup almost here, here at SportsLens we have assessed who has the best Ryder Cup record on Team Europe. Nobody on Team Europe has an undefeated Ryder Cup record, but one man has won more Ryder Cup matches than anyone else in the past.

Who Has The Best Ryder Cup Record On Team Europe?

The European Ryder Cup team this year is full of insane golfing talent. Five major champions, the reigning FedEx Cup champion, four debutants and plenty of other stellar golf superstars from across the pond in Europe.

Taking a look at Team Europe this year, captain Luke Donald has such a strong squad heading to Rome. Eight of the 12 players on Team Europe have experienced a Ryder Cup before, with five of these eight players having been a part of a winning European Ryder Cup team.

Scotsman Robert MacIntyre is the only rookie who qualified automatically for the 2023 Ryder Cup. The other three debutants (Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard) all relied on a captain’s pick from Luke Donald. Major champion Matt Fitzpatrick will be hopeful of securing his first Ryder Cup point, having lost all five matches he’s played in across two previous Ryder Cup’s.

The 148th Open champion Shane Lowry and reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland both made their Ryder Cup debut’s two years ago at Whistling Straits. However, they only accumulated two points between them and will be hoping for a better showing this year.

Reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm was Europe’s top points scorer at the 2021 Ryder Cup, so captain Donald will be hoping for more of the same from the Spaniard. Similarly, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has won 14 points in total across six previous Ryder Cup’s. The Northern Irishman will be hoping to add to that tally this year at Marco Simone.

RELATED: Ryder Cup Equipment: Which Clubs Are The Players Using?

Justin Rose Top Points Scorer In 2023 Europe Ryder Cup Team

One man representing Europe this year has won more Ryder Cup matches than anyone else on either team. Former major champion Justin Rose has won 13 matches throughout his Ryder Cup career, winning 14 points in total across five previous Ryder Cup events.

Although McIlroy has accumulated 14 points, the same as Rose, the Englishman has won more matches at the Ryder Cup and lost fewer times than McIlroy. Hence why he is the most successful player and boasts the strongest Ryder Cup record in Team Europe this year.

Rose was Team Europe’s top points scorer at the 2014 Ryder Cup, winning four points from his five matches. If the Englishman can replicate this kind of form in Rome this weekend, Europe are in with every chance of regaining the coveted Ryder Cup.

Both Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton have decent records at the Ryder Cup too. Fleetwood has won five points for Team Europe, losing just two of his eight matches. Hatton has won 2.5 points from a possible seven. Both men are in great form of late and could be the key to Europe having a successful 2023 Ryder Cup.

RELATED: Who Has The Best Ryder Cup Record On Team USA This Year?

Team Europe Squad & Ryder Cup Record

  • Rory McIlroy – won 12, lost 12, halved 4
  • Jon Rahm – won 4, lost 3, halved 1
  • Viktor Hovland – won 0, lost 3, halved 2
  • Matt Fitzpatrick – won 0, lost 5, halved 0
  • Tommy Fleetwood – won 4, lost 2, halved 2
  • Justin Rose – won 13, lost 8, halved 2
  • Tyrrell Hatton – won 2, lost 4, halved 1
  • Robert MacIntyre – debut
  • Shane Lowry – won 1, lost 2, halved 0
  • Sepp Straka – debut
  • Ludvig Aberg – debut
  • Nicolai Hojgaard – debut

RELATED: 2023 Ryder Cup Dates, Schedule, Tee Times & Team

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

  • ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds: USA -150 | Europe +110

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
golf crypto betting
Golf

LATEST Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites In The USA For Ryder Cup Betting

Author image Andy Newton  •  2min
Justin Rose Ryder Cup Record Golf
Golf
Who Has The Best Ryder Cup Record On Team Europe Ahead Of The 2023 Ryder Cup?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  34min

With the 2023 Ryder Cup almost here, here at SportsLens we have assessed who has the best Ryder Cup record on Team Europe. Nobody on Team Europe has an undefeated…

golf money
Golf
Best USA Offshore Sportsbooks For Ryder Cup Betting: Claim $8,750 Golf Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  31s

We’ve hunted down the best USA offshore sportsbooks for Ryder Cup betting that will not only allow you to bet on golf in ANY US State, but there is also…

2023 Ryder Cup Rome
Golf
How To Bet On The Ryder Cup In California
Author image Lee Astley  •  60min
2023 Ryder Cup Rome
Golf
How To Bet On The Ryder Cup In Alaska
Author image Lee Astley  •  60min
2023 Ryder Cup Rome
Golf
How To Bet On The Ryder Cup In Delaware
Author image Lee Astley  •  60min
2023 Ryder Cup Rome
Golf
How To Bet On The Ryder Cup In Alabama
Author image Lee Astley  •  1h
Arrow to top