Robert MacIntyre embarks on his first Ryder Cup as he represents Team Europe at Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome, Italy. Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the popular Scottish golfer. This includes MacIntyre’s net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Robert MacIntyre Net Worth Estimated At $5 Million

Robert MacIntyre is one of the most likable and supported players in golf right now. Not only is the Scottish golfer a fan favourite, but he is also becoming one of the most consistent players on the DP World Tour. MacIntyre won his first European Tour event back in November 2020, before following that up in September 2022 with his second win.

The 27-year-old has become a consistent force on the DP World Tour for the past couple of years, which has in turn earned him millions of dollars. Not only that but MacIntyre has shown on several occasions that he is more than capable of beating any golfer in the world on his day.

Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Robert MacIntyre’s net worth. We can reveal that Robert MacIntyre’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $5 million.

The two-time DP World Tour winner is worth a lot of money and is one of the most recognisable names in golf on the DP World Tour now. The Scot has been a big name on the European Tour for a few years now, having accumulated millions of dollars in prize money and a load of Top 10 finishes too.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $5 million, based on his lifetime earnings. MacIntyre has show on several occasions that he can beat anyone on his day. He is a highly respected player on the DP World Tour now which is backed up by Luke Donald selecting him to represent Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup. What an incredible few years the Scottish golfing star has had of late.

More about MacIntyre’s career earnings later in this article. The 27-year-old’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too through his various endorsement deals. Again, more on that later.

Robert MacIntyre net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

Robert MacIntyre Career Earnings

Year Earnings 2023 $1,346,300 2022 $1,953,577 2021 $2,668,529 2020 $684,600 2019 $2,150,110

Figures courtesy of rydercupcoverage.com

Ever since Robert MacIntyre turned pro, he has had a steady rise to the upper echelons of professional golf in Europe. This is set to be MacIntyre’s debut at the Ryder Cup, having more than earned his spot on the team. MacIntyre is now making a name for himself over on the PGA Tour too, having competed in 25 events over the years.

With wins on the golf course comes huge earnings of course. Having won various DP World Tour events now, not to mention his various Top 5 and Top 10 finishes in other European Tour events, the 1996-born golfing superstar has earned an extremely lucrative amount of cash of late.

That’s right, forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Robert MacIntyre has earned $2,577,749 according to pgatour.com. Having only featured in 25 PGA Tour tournaments in his career, this is an extremely lucrative amount of money.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for Robert MacIntyre. Due to his strong finishes at The Open in 2019 (6th) and 2021 (8th), as well as a 12th place finish at The 2021 Masters, MacIntyre has pocketed millions more than his PGA Tour earnings suggest.

According to rydercupcoverage.com, MacIntyre’s career earnings in total equates to over $9 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs on the PGA Tour are somewhere in the region of $2.5 million, but he has earned over six million more than that in total through European Tour prize money and other income stream on the golf course.

Robert MacIntyre’s highest earning year as a professional golfer came back in 2021. The two-time DP World Tour winner reportedly pocketed a tidy $2,668,529 back in 2021. This is mainly down to several stellar showings in various European Tour events, as well as his 8th place finish at The Open and his 12th place finish at The Masters.

Robert MacIntyre Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Robert MacIntyre has a net worth of around $5 million and has earned upward of $9 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the popular Scottish golfer has various different sponsors on board, including some huge brands such as Nike, TaylorMade, Titleist, Arnold Clark, Vessel, BMW and Glencruitten Golf Cup. MacIntyre’s biggest endorsement deal is currently with global sporting giants Nike.

When he is competing on the golf course, MacIntyre wears Nike apparel and shoes, uses Titleist and TaylorMade clubs, TaylorMade golf balls and a TaylorMade bag. The Scot signed with Nike at the tail-end of 2021 and speaking at the time MacIntyre said:

“Clothing is a big part of a professional golfer’s make-up, and it’s so important to have confidence in the quality of what you’re wearing each week. The depth of the Nike Golf range covers everything that I need, and it’s reassuring to know that they will be there to support me wherever I am playing in the world.”

MacIntyre has also worked with the My Name’s Doddie Foundation too, using a special edition bag with the logo earlier this year at the PGA Championship. The 1996-born Scottish golfer pledged to donate £500 for every birdie and £1,000 for every eagle he made. One of his long-term sponsors, Arnold Clark, matched each donation to raise money for the former Scotland rugby star’s MND foundation.

These endorsement deals have helped the Scottish golfing sensation earn extra money and establish himself as a prominent name in the world of golf over the past couple of years. It is unknown exactly how much Robert MacIntyre is paid by his sponsors, but it is sure to be at least six-figures per annum.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Robert MacIntyre’s net worth.

