Ludvig Aberg embarks on his first Ryder Cup for Team Europe this month in Rome, Italy, having only turned professional three months ago. Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the Swedish golfing sensation. This includes Aberg’s net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Ludvig Aberg Net Worth Estimated At $1 Million

Given the fact that Ludvig Aberg only became a professional golfer back in June, it is very difficult to calculate and estimate his net worth in such a short period of time. The Swedish golf sensation has has a quick rise since turning pro, resulting in gaining a Captain’s pick for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The 23-year-old is making history too at the Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, being the first playing in history to play in a Ryder Cup before competing in a major championship. Aberg has been billed a generational talent, with an unbelievable golf skillset which the world will see come the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club at the end of September.

Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Ludvig Aberg’s net worth. We can reveal that Ludvig Aberg’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $1 million.

Despite only winning his first tournament at the beginning of September, Ludvig Aberg earned a Captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup. Luke Donald admits he is very excited to see what Aberg can do at the Ryder Cup this year as a rookie. The likes of Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland have also hyped the Swede up as a golf superstar in the making.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be around $1 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Aberg has shown in his short career to date that he is more than capable of beating some of the best players in the world already. He won the Omega European Masters beating the likes of major champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Aberg is already showing he is a special talent.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament just weeks ago, the 1999-born golfer has caught the attention of golf fans all around the world. We will explore more about his career earnings later in this article. Aberg’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too through his various endorsement deals. Again, more on that later.

Ludvig Aberg net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

Ludvig Aberg Career Earnings

Year Earnings 2023 $1,195,964

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Ludiv Aberg turned professional, he has had surreal hype surrounding him. As an amateur, he won the Ben Hogan Award as the best collegiate player in the United States in both 2022 and 2023, becoming the first player since Jon Rahm to win the award twice.

With wins on the golf course comes huge earnings. Having won his first European Tour event, as well as making nine cuts and a Top 5 in his 12 PGA Tour appearances, the 1999-born golfing protégé has earned an extremely lucrative amount of cash already. In fact, Ludvig Aberg has earned over a million dollars in just three months of being a pro.

That’s right, forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Ludvig Aberg has earned $737,964 according to pgatour.com. That win on the DP World Tour earlier this month also earned the Swede a purse of $458,000. This means that Aberg’s career earnings have already surpassed $1 million in total.

2023 has already been an extremely successful year for Ludvig Aberg, despite only beginning his professional golf journey in June. Aberg secured fully exempt status on the PGA Tour through the 2024 season by finishing on top of the 2022/23 PGA Tour University rankings, becoming the first player to earn this exemption.

The 23-year-old ended his amateur career ranked first on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, before turning pro and beginning to earn money through golf.

Ludvig Aberg Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Ludvig Aberg has a net worth of around $1 million and has already earned upward of $1 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the Swedish golfing protégé has sponsors queuing up for him left, right and centre. Aberg is already endorsed by several high-caliber companies, including some huge brands such as Titleist, Odyssey and Adidas. Aberg’s biggest endorsement deal is now with sports giant Adidas, whom he signed to before turning pro.

When he is competing on the golf course, Aberg uses purely Titleist clubs, apart from an Odyssey putter, as well as Titleist Pro V1x golf balls and a Titleist bag. Since switching to the pro ranks in June 2023 and even before that as an amateur golfer, the Swede has been using Titleist golf equipment.

Ludvig Aberg joined the likes of two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and elite golfer Xander Schauffele as an Adidas athlete. Speaking on his new multi-million dollar deal with Adidas, Aberg said:

“This past year has been an incredible journey and I couldn’t be more excited to wear the 3-Stripes as I start this next chapter of my career. The team at adidas is always committed to making the best for golfers and I’m proud to officially join the team.”

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Ludvig Aberg’s net worth.

Be sure to claim the various golf betting offers and golf free bets available on the SportsLens site for all of the biggest golf tournaments around the world.

Other Content You May Like