In the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the Titans selected Alabama’s Derrick Henry. The 30-year-old just played the final year of his contract with the Tiatns. During the season, Henry eluded to his departure from the franchise in the offseason. It’s no surprise to hear that the free-agent RB has been signed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that Derrick Henry has agreed to a two-year deal worth a base of $16 million with the Ravens. After eight seasons with Tennesee, Henry will play for Baltimore. The RB market was busy this offseason. Several teams have swapped RBs this offseason and Henry was one of them. To replace him in Tennesee, the Titans signed former Cowboys RB Tony Pollard.

Free-agent Derrick Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/jYiY9118kR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024



This past season, Lamar Jackson won his second league MVP. It was a special season individually for Jackson who helped lead Baltimore to the Conference championship. Unfortunately, the Ravens fell shot and lost to the Chiefs. The one area the Ravens were lacking offensively was a dominant run game they could lean on. Lamar Jackson is a special talent at QB with the ability to scramble. However, the team needed a true RB they could lean on.

Derrick Henry is a perfect fit for the Ravens in need of a RB who can take their offense to the next level. In Tennessee, Henry was a featured piece of the Titans’ offense. During his 2020 campaign, Henry had 2,027 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. That dominant performance won him AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2020. That was his second straight season leading the league in rushing yards, rushing attempts, rushing yards per game, and rushing touchdowns.

Flock Nation I swea it’s up ! 💪🏾 — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) March 12, 2024



In his final season with the Titans, Derrick Henry averaged (68.6) rushing yards per game. That was his lowest since 2018 when Henry had his first 1,000+ rushing yards season. The All-Pro RB will join a talented Ravens offense on a rather team-friendly deal. Henry agreed to a two-year deal with a base of $16 million. It’s worth up to $20 million and he’s getting $9 million guaranteed at signing. Baltimore’s offense could look more balanced in 2024 now that they have a top-tier RB.