The Baltimore Ravens figure to be contenders again in 2024. They will have the reigning NFL MVP at quarterback and a defense that ranked #1 in the league in points allowed during the 2023 regular season, and they are tied with the Bills and Bengals at +1200 for 3rd shortest early Super Bowl odds for next February.

They’ll be looking to right their wrongs after tough playoff exits the past few years, the most recent being at the hands of the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Baltimore have to do some minor re-tooling this off-season as they are just slightly over the salary cap, and will need some extra cash in order to fill out their wide receiver room, among other positions.

NFL: 5 Highest Paid Players On Ravens’ Roster For 2024 Off-Season

Which Ravens’ players have the most expensive contracts as we enter the 2024 NFL off-season? Here is a look at the 5 highest-paid:

1. Lamar Jackson – QB

Cap hit: $32.4 million

Jackson is actually quite affordable when it comes to other quarterbacks around the league. He ranks 12th in the league in total cash for 2024, behind 10 other QBs and Aaron Donald, and will be paid less than half of what Joe Burrow makes. But he represents the highest cap hit for Baltimore heading into the off-season, and just over 13% of the total cap.

2. Ronnie Stanley – LT

Cap hit: $26.1 million

Stanley’s dead cap number decreases steeply in 2024, and his play hasn’t been what it was during his All-Pro days due to injury. The Ravens would immediately get under the cap if they were to cut him, saving over $8 million on the payroll.

3. Marlon Humphry – CB

Cap hit: $22.8 million

Humphry’s availability was limited for the Ravens in 2023, as he was only able to play in 10 regular season games. But he is one of the key parts of Baltimore’s top-ranked defensive attack, and his contract won’t expire until 2027.

4. Marcus Williams – S

Cap hit: $18.7 million

Like Humphry, Williams was limited in 2023 due to injury, but was highly productive down the stretch as the Ravens became one of the top teams in the NFL late in the season. The 27-year-old is locked in for another three seasons.

5. Mark Andrews – TE

Cap hit: $16.9 million

Noticeably, Mark Andrews is by far the highest paid skill position player on the roster for 2024. The next biggest pay day will go to a fullback, with the highest-earning wide receiver taking home just over $4 million for the year. The money shelled out for Andrews is well spent, as he is easily Jackson’s favorite target.