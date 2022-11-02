Week 10 CFP Selection Committee Rankings Released – Tennessee Volunteers New Number One

This week’s AP Poll was released on Sunday, but the College Football Playoff selection committee had a different idea from the journalists on the rankings. Georgia were the best team in the nation according to the pollsters in the AP Poll. However, the CFP selection committee have other ideas. The Bulldogs are in at three, and their top spot goes to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Favorites for the NCAAF Championship third best team in committee’s eyes
Tuesday night’s big reveal of the CFP selection committee’s rankings did not fail to disappoint on the controversy front. While Georgia has been leading the AP Poll Top 25 since week six, the selection committee respectfully disagrees.
In their first rankings of 2022, the committee have Tennessee at number one, Ohio State at two and Georgia at three. Yes, they believe the current favorites for the NCAAF Championship with sportsbooks are the third best team in the country.
The committee has denied us a 1 v 2 matchup this weekend as the Vols travel to Athens to take on Georgia. However, we do have a 1 v 1 matchup now, with the two polls at loggerheads, their respective number one teams face-off on Saturday.
Clemson over Michigan?
In the final CFP spot is Clemson. Michigan is on the bubble spot and Alabama is in sixth.
We are not sure what criteria they are basing the poll on, but it is not sitting well with some on Twitter.
The CFP committee rankings are especially drunk with Michigan ranked behind Clemson.
— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 1, 2022
I have zero faith in the College Football Playoff committee if they legit think Clemson is better than Michigan. It’s so bad, it’s laughable.
— Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) November 1, 2022
But despite what the people think, the committee had their reasons, right? Right?!
CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan, asked again why Clemson is ahead of Michigan, says Clemson is 5-0 against teams above .500, while Michigan is 2-0 in such games.
— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 2, 2022
Oh, that is the criteria. Excellent logic there from our CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan. Simply cannot be faulted </end sarcasm>.
The committee at least gave us a top ten matchup this week by putting LSU in at ten. LSU were 15th in the AP Poll and face Alabama on Saturday.
CFB Twitter was equally unhappy about that.
LSU wandering into the top 10 like pic.twitter.com/3cXgKdI3SX
— Karen Howell (@karenehowell) November 2, 2022
College Football Rankings
Regardless of what we think, we will all watch to see how this season plays out and our hate for the selection committee will unite us all for the next couple of months.
Here are the rankings in full:
|Rank
|School
|Conference
|1
|Tennessee
|SEC
|2
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|3
|Georgia
|SEC
|4
|Clemson
|ACC
|5
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|6
|Alabama
|SEC
|7
|TCU
|Big 12
|8
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|9
|USC
|Pac-12
|10
|LSU
|SEC
|11
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|12
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|13
|Kansas State
|Big 12
|14
|Utah
|Pac-12
|15
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|16
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|17
|North Carolina
|ACC
|18
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|19
|Tulane
|American Athletic
|20
|Syracuse
|ACC
|21
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|22
|NC State
|ACC
|23
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|24
|Texas
|Big 12
|25
|UCF
|American Athletic
