Week 10 CFP Selection Committee Rankings Released – Tennessee Volunteers New Number One

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

This week’s AP Poll was released on Sunday, but the College Football Playoff selection committee had a different idea from the journalists on the rankings. Georgia were the best team in the nation according to the pollsters in the AP Poll. However, the CFP selection committee have other ideas. The Bulldogs are in at three, and their top spot goes to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Favorites for the NCAAF Championship third best team in committee’s eyes

Tuesday night’s big reveal of the CFP selection committee’s rankings did not fail to disappoint on the controversy front. While Georgia has been leading the AP Poll Top 25 since week six, the selection committee respectfully disagrees.

In their first rankings of 2022, the committee have Tennessee at number one, Ohio State at two and Georgia at three. Yes, they believe the current favorites for the NCAAF Championship with sportsbooks are the third best team in the country.

The committee has denied us a 1 v 2 matchup this weekend as the Vols travel to Athens to take on Georgia. However, we do have a 1 v 1 matchup now, with the two polls at loggerheads, their respective number one teams face-off on Saturday.

Clemson over Michigan?

In the final CFP spot is Clemson. Michigan is on the bubble spot and Alabama is in sixth.

We are not sure what criteria they are basing the poll on, but it is not sitting well with some on Twitter.

The CFP committee rankings are especially drunk with Michigan ranked behind Clemson. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 1, 2022

I have zero faith in the College Football Playoff committee if they legit think Clemson is better than Michigan. It’s so bad, it’s laughable. — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) November 1, 2022

But despite what the people think, the committee had their reasons, right? Right?!

CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan, asked again why Clemson is ahead of Michigan, says Clemson is 5-0 against teams above .500, while Michigan is 2-0 in such games. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 2, 2022

Oh, that is the criteria. Excellent logic there from our CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan. Simply cannot be faulted </end sarcasm>.

The committee at least gave us a top ten matchup this week by putting LSU in at ten. LSU were 15th in the AP Poll and face Alabama on Saturday.

CFB Twitter was equally unhappy about that.

LSU wandering into the top 10 like pic.twitter.com/3cXgKdI3SX — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) November 2, 2022

College Football Rankings

Regardless of what we think, we will all watch to see how this season plays out and our hate for the selection committee will unite us all for the next couple of months.

Here are the rankings in full:

Rank School Conference 1 Tennessee SEC 2 Ohio State Big Ten 3 Georgia SEC 4 Clemson ACC 5 Michigan Big Ten 6 Alabama SEC 7 TCU Big 12 8 Oregon Pac-12 9 USC Pac-12 10 LSU SEC 11 Ole Miss SEC 12 UCLA Pac-12 13 Kansas State Big 12 14 Utah Pac-12 15 Penn State Big Ten 16 Illinois Big Ten 17 North Carolina ACC 18 Oklahoma State Big 12 19 Tulane American Athletic 20 Syracuse ACC 21 Wake Forest ACC 22 NC State ACC 23 Oregon State Pac-12 24 Texas Big 12 25 UCF American Athletic

Content You May Like