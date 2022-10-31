Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll Released Before College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings on Tuesday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Week nine is in the books and the AP Top 25 Poll for week ten was released on Sunday. However, this may hold a little less weight than the previous polls as the CFP selection committee releases their first rankings of the season on Tuesday.

College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday

The College Football Playoff debate is about to head into overdrive. On Tuesday, the CFP selection committee will release their first rankings of the season.

In the meantime, the usual weekly AP Top 25 Poll is released and pollsters are having a tough time separating the top teams.

Georgia is currently ranked at one, just 28 points ahead of the teams in second. Yes, that’s teams, plural. Tennessee and Ohio State are tied in second place ahead of Michigan in fourth.

Tennessee moved up to No. 2 in The AP Top 25 to tie Ohio State. The last time there was a tie for the poll’s second spot was Nov. 14, 2004, between Auburn and Oklahoma behind No. 1 USC. The poll: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/SsW4oL6sJk — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 31, 2022

Clemson, Alabama, TCU and Oregon hold the next four spots in the AP Poll, but how that changes on Tuesday is anyone’s guess. Our best guess is the CFP selection committee’s top eight looks very similar to the top eight in the AP Poll.

Big week ahead

No matter the rankings this week, it could all be turned on its head next week. Georgia hosts Tennessee in a one versus two encounter for the ages. That matchup is sure to have massive implications in the week 11 CFP selection committee’s rankings.

If it is a close game, it will be interesting to see how they believe it affects the rankings. However, it will be far more interesting should a blowout occur and what happens in that scenario.

There are three top-25 matches on Saturday and they are as follows:

#2 Tennessee Volunteers @ #1 Georgia Bulldogs | 3:30 pm EST | CBS

#6 Alabama Crimson Tide @ #15 LSU Tigers | 7:00 pm EST | ESPN

#20 Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ #21 North Carolina State Wolfpack | 8:00 pm EST | ACC Network

The full AP Top 25 Poll is below:

Rank School Conference First Place Votes Total Points 1 Georgia SEC 30 1528 2 Tennessee SEC 18 1500 2 Ohio State Big Ten 15 1500 4 Michigan Big Ten 1378 5 Clemson ACC 1312 6 Alabama SEC 1258 7 TCU Big 12 1220 8 Oregon Pac-12 1135 9 USC Pac-12 1010 10 UCLA Pac-12 979 11 Ole Miss SEC 905 12 Utah Pac-12 876 13 Kansas State Big 12 772 14 Illinois Big Ten 741 15 LSU SEC 679 16 Penn State Big Ten 641 17 North Carolina ACC 542 18 Oklahoma State Big 12 513 19 Tulane American Athletic 455 20 Wake Forest ACC 388 21 NC State ACC 285 22 Syracuse ACC 205 23 Liberty FBS Independents 136 24 Oregon State Pac-12 129 25 UCF American Athletic 111

