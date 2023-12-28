As 2023 draws to a close, the college football bowl games are coming thick and fast. Which NCAAF teams are in action today?

College Football Bowl Games Today (Thursday December 28)

Wasabi Fenway Bowl – SMU vs Boston College

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl between the Boston College Eagles and SMU Mustangs gets underway today at 11am at Fenway Park in Boston, the home of the MLB’s Boston Red Sox.

Boston ended their regular season campaign dropping three games in a row to finish with a record of 6-6 but can secure a winning record for the first time since 2020 with victory in front of a home crowd today.

The Mustangs, who cruised to an 11-2 record, enter off the back of a 26-14 American Athletic Conference title game win over Tulane.

SMU can finish with their first 12-win season since going 12-1 in 1935, with their only defeat that season coming to Stanford in the Rose Bowl.

‘Twas a cold, rainy

December morning in Boston… pic.twitter.com/ojZ0O7rCXS — SMU FOOTBALL 🏆 (@SMUFB) December 28, 2023

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl – Miami Hurricanes vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl between the Miami Hurricanes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights gets underway later today at 2:15pm from the Yankee Stadium in New York.

Miami have enjoyed a campaign filled with ups and downs following a season that began with a four-game win streak before a four-game losing streak in November.

Rutgers have been a solid team this season and sealed bowl eligibility before November but once their schedule toughened up we began to see cracks, as the Scarlet Knights lost four straight games to close out the regular campaign.

Here at Yankee Stadium for the @PinstripeBowl between Rutgers and Miami! pic.twitter.com/rhUWBN4igZ — Josh Meyers (@JoshCMeyers) December 28, 2023

Pop-Tarts Bowl – Kansas State Wildcats vs North Carolina State Wolfpack

The Pop-Tarts Bowl between the Kansas State Wildcats and North Carolina State Wolfpack gets underway at 5:45pm at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Kansas, ranked no. 25 and North Carolina, ranked no. 18, have both won at least eight games in each of their last three seasons.

The Wolfpack boast an impressive 9-3 record and have the opportunity to record a ten-win season for the second time in program history.

The Wildcats lost just four games with a combined margin of 21 points and three of those defeats came to schools that finished in the top 20 of the final College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy includes slots at the top to hold two real Pop-Tarts 🏆 (via @PopTartsBowl) pic.twitter.com/rWUuqhQGY3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 26, 2023

Valero Alamo Bowl – Oklahoma Sooners vs Arizona Wildcats

The final bowl game today begins at 9:15pm and features the Oklahoma Sooners and Arizona Wildcats in what promises to be a very exciting match-up.

Arizona, 9-3 and Oklahoma, 10-2, are two of college football’s best teams outside of the College Football Playoffs. After a six-win season last year, the Sooners jumped up to ten this time around with a vastly improved defensive unit.

The Wildcats made an important quarterback change in Week 2, putting the ball in Noah Fifita’s hands which transformed the school into one of the country’s top programs.

Arizona finished the year winning six straight games and will look to win their first bowl game since 2015 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The Alamo Bowl trophy on display before the Arizona-Oklahoma head coach press conferences. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dn6tMTRIvR — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 27, 2023