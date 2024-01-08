After banking a cool $1 million dollar wager following Michigan’s Rose Bowl win over Alabama, see Dave Portnoy’s college football national championship picks and predictions ahead of Monday night’s decider.

Dave Portnoy‘s beloved Michigan scraped through their Rose Bowl test with an overtime win against Alabama this time last week, although you’d think they’d have stomped on Crimson Tide listening to the Barstool College Football Show this week.

It leaves the Wolverines on the cusp of their first college football playoff national championship title since 1997, and according to US sportsbooks, they head to Houston as 4.5-point favorties having remained unbeaten up to this point.

Of course, that is somewhat of a misnomer given their opponents Washington have an identical 14-0 record to match.

Although Portney appeared particularly fired up at thought of seeing Michigan – where he attended college – lift the title on Monday night, the Barstool Sports founder instead opted to tread with caution when offering his verdict.

Dave Portnoy College Football National Championship Picks and Predictions

Dave Portnoy made an appearance, albeit virtually, on the Barstool College Football Show ahead of the college football championship.

Although his fellow co-hosts were left visibly frustrated by Portnoy waxing lyrical about Michigan’s run to the final, he had this to say: “We’ve been waiting for a leader to emerge from the Big Ten and you know what, we’re gonna take back college football, I mean, we can control the line of scrimmage with ease.

“Listen, I don’t want to hear a goddamn thing, about these signals and cheating [scandal] because this happened before Penn State.

“I like Alabama, but at the Rose Bowel we out we out crowded their fans 70-to-30 because we care at Michigan. We are Michigan men.

“We’ve seen some people being like, ‘oh, you’re lucky, you didn’t play Georgia.’ I don’t even know what that means. Georgia lost the SEC. Okay, they played Alabama, and they got their ass kicked, so I don’t care about that.”

Portnoy went on to praise the Huskies, mentioning starring quarterback Michael Penix Jr as the biggest threat to Michigan’s bid for the championship.

“I am not planning to bet on the game which should tell you how I feel about it. The points spread, to me, is too much, but I do think Michigan wins it. I think it’s very close.

“I think these are clearly the two best teams in college football. The scariest thing about Washington is Michael Penix Jr, who has been dropping balls in buckets and there’s almost no defense to some of the passes he’s been making.”

So, there you have it. One of the USA’s most notorious big-game bettors is, for now, choosing to avoid placing a wager on his former college.

His college football national championship picks, which appear to lean slightly towards the favorites Michigan, can be backed by clicking the link below. We have also listed the latest college football national championship odds ahead of Monday night.

College Football National Championship Odds

Michigan: Moneyline -210 | -4.5 @ -110

Washington: Moneyline +180 | +4.5 @ -110

Points: Over 56 -110 | Under 56 -110