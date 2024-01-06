Unbeaten Washington go up against unbeaten Michigan for the national championship on the 9th January, so we have provided an in-depth look into the former’s head coach. Find everything you need to know about Kalen DeBoer’s salary, net worth and potential bonuses.

Kalen DeBoer Background and Honors

Although Kalen DeBoer doesn’t quite hold the football pedigree of his national championship counterpart Jim Harbaugh, there is no denying he has bided his time in order to reach the very peak of college football.

A former Sioux Falls wide receiver in his youth – where he set institution records for receptions (234), receiving yards (3,400) and touchdown catches (33) – DeBoer kept true to his South Dakota roots by staying put past his playing days, eventually heading up the team as coach.

Here, his credentials as a potential leading figure in college football management started to materialise, winning three NAIA national championships between 2005 and 2009, all the while losing on just three occasions.

An eight-year stint as an offensive coordinator flitting between Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Fresno State – where he would later serve as head coach – eventually led him onto the path to Washington, where he has been since 2022.

Two Pac-12 Coach of the Year awards and a conference championship later, DeBoer now stands on the cusp of history as the Huskies attempt to win their first national title in 43 years.

Not enough credit is given to Kalen DeBoer on his incredibly fast turnaround of Washington@BFW @Barstoolhuskies pic.twitter.com/ILf3i7m4k1 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 4, 2024

Kalen DeBoer Salary

Although Washington – who are the slight underdogs according to US sportsbooks heading into Monday – don’t carry quite the same prestige as some other colleges, Kalen DeBoer has transformed them into a leading program.

Not since 1991 have they managed to clinch a college football playoff national championship, but DeBoer has managed to mastermind a 25-2 record since taking over little under two years ago.

Although he has cemented himself as one of college football’s leading coaches within that span, he has been rewarded with a salary that pales in comparison to some of the larger institutions. Figures such as Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney both pocket over $10 million-per-year.

Nevertheless, few would turn their nose up at DeBoer’s $4.2 million-a-year salary, which according to USA Today, ranks him as the 44th highest-paid coach in college football. His current five-year contract, signed at the end of 2021, includes a $100,000 raise year-on-year.

Kalen DeBoer Bonuses

As we have come to expect from college football programs, there are plenty of performance-based incentives that head coaches benefit from.

According to College Football Network, DeBoer stands to receive several million on top of his salary following Washington’s staggering 14-0 season.

We have highlighted the bonuses in bold that he has already claimed this season, which total $1.75 million. This could be bumped up to $2.65 million should Washington clinch the national championship.

Stay with the program through March 2024 and March 2026: $500,000

Head coach as of March 2028: $1 million

Pac-12 Coach of the Year : $50,000

: $50,000 Pac-12 Championship Game appearance : $50,000

: $50,000 Pac-12 Championship Game win : $100,000

: $100,000 Non-New Year’s Six bowl game: $75,000

New Year’s Six bowl game : $300,000

: $300,000 CFP Semifinal appearance : $400,000

: $400,000 National Championship Game appearance : $850,000

: $850,000 National Championship Game win: $900,000

Kalen DeBoer Net Worth

This is likely to rise significantly even if Washington fail to win, but Kalen DeBoer’s net worth stands at around $5 million, per ABTC.