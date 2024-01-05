Jim Harbaugh Salary, Net Worth, Bonuses & Endorsements For Michigan Coach

As Michigan search for their 10th national championship on January 9th’s decider with Washington, we look at the decorated football career of their head coach in order to find out Jim Harbaugh’s salary and current net worth.

Jim Harbaugh Background and Honors

Jim Harbaugh is one of those names so inextricably linked with football that he couldn’t possibly exist without it.

As he nears the end of his ninth season as Michigan head coach, he has well and truly dispelled any doubts over his Bowl game record, which threatened to overshadow their run to the college football national championship this year.

Prior to their Rose Bowl win, Harbaugh held an unfortunate 2-7 record, although that takes little away from his three Big Ten championships and three college football playoff berths.

In the build-up to this year’s championship game, much of the talk has centred around his potential return to the NFL – a division he spent 14 years in as a player and a further three as head coach of the 49ers in the early 2010’s.

Despite holding the all-time wins record in college football, Michigan have a lot to thank Harbaugh for across his nine years of service, and it certainly isn’t over yet given they head into the national championship as firm favorites across US sportsbooks.

The Wolverines’ dominance is reflected by the fact they are 39-3 and ranked in the top three across the last three years – a record streak in school history.

Jim Harbaugh’s record as Michigan HC on: Sep. 3, 2021: 49-22 (.690)

Jan. 3, 2024: 88-25 (.779) Has the chance to improve to 40-3 in the last three years on Monday. pic.twitter.com/SyLihc2fSo — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) January 3, 2024

Jim Harbaugh Salary

His efforts have, of course, not gone without reward at one of the biggest programs in the country.

Harbaugh was handsomely rewarded with a bumper new five-year, $36.7 million contract in 2022 despite controversies surrounding the ‘sign stealing’ scandal that saw him suspended for three games, and threatened to de-rail the start of the year.

Of course, Michigan have since gone on the prove that their advantage had little to do with sign stealing, but rather from their leading set-up that has been buoyed by JJ McCarthy, who may well be a future NFL prospect beyond this season.

Nevertheless, his $7 million-per-year salary is a jump of nearly $3 million from his previous contract, according to Sporting News.

Jim Harbaugh Net Worth

Harbaugh enjoyed a long and fruitful career as a college football quarterback – where he finished as Michigan’s all-time record holder for passing yards with 5,449 yards – as well as a Pro Bowl NFL player and latterly Coach of the Year at San Francisco. His endeavours in college football only add to what has been a hugely successful, football-centric career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harbaugh is believed to have a net worth of $35 million as a result of his career as player and a coach.

Jim Harbaugh Bonuses

According to Michigan based media publication MLive, Jim Harbaugh’s bonuses have already topped $2 million in 2023.

Having led Michigan to a third straight Big Ten championship, he automatically triggered a $1 million bonus in addition to the half-a-million he received for clinching the Big Ten East Division.

If Harbaugh can mastermind a way to end a 27-year wait for a national title against Washington, he would also be eligible to receive an additional $1 million in bonuses

Jim Harbaugh Endorsements

As one of the more charismatic profiles among college football head coaches, Jim Harbaugh has that star quality that brands crave.

274Sports report that he earned around $250,000 in 2019 alone as part of his endorsement deal with Downy Wrinkle Guard, while he has also previously appeared in adverts for brands such as Dockers and Pepsi.