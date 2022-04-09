Watford Team News and Predicted Line-up vs Leeds

On Saturday afternoon, Watford and Leeds United will face off at Vicarage Road in a struggle for Premier League survival.

Best Football Betting Offers Betting Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Claim Offer 3. Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Register on Tebwin default news 5. Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply Register on Mr Mega default news

Watford is anxious for a win since they are running out of games to have a genuine chance of surviving. They are still in second place, three points from safety, and have only won one of their last six games.

Since taking over at Vicarage Road in January, Roy Hodgson has failed to make the effect that Watford’s owners had hoped for, with the former England manager leading his team to only two victories. The Hornets are coming off a 2-0 setback to Liverpool and will be looking to bounce back in Saturday’s match.

To read more about Watford vs Leeds Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips, click here .

Watford Team News

Watford does not have any new injury concerns going into this must-win match. Nicolas Nkoulou has returned to training after recovering from a long-term hamstring ailment, and Kwadwo Baah has also returned to training following an ankle injury.

Roy Hodgson is likely to stick to his favored 4-3-3 system, which fits his strikers’ speed in turnovers. Former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew might make one change to the starting XI that lost 2-0 to Liverpool, with Emmanuel Dennis replacing Joao Pedro up forward.

Check out Leeds Team News and Predicted Lineup vs Watford too.

Watford Predicted Lineup

Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Kucka; Sarr, Dennis, Hernandez