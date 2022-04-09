Leeds Team News and Predicted Line-up vs Watford

With only seven points separating 15th-placed Newcastle United and 18th-placed Burnley as the Premier League enters its final stretch, the relegation race is heating up. Watford and Leeds United face off in a big relegation six-pointer at Vicarage Road on Saturday in what will be another relegation six-pointer.

Leeds Team News

Leeds’ injury difficulties have seemed to ease in recent weeks. Last weekend, long-term absentees Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips returned after four-month injury spells against Southampton. Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts, on the other hand, aren’t expected to play again this season.

Leo Hjelde and Junior Firpo are both in contention for a spot in the squad, while Jamie Shackleton is still unavailable. As he recovers from a thigh injury, Joe Gelhardt was also slated to exercise on Friday and could be in contention for this weekend. Now let’s see who is going to win Watford vs Leeds game this weekend.

Leeds Predicted Lineup

Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James