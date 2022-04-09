Watford vs Leeds Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Watford welcomes Leeds United to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon in a match between two clubs fighting to stay in the Premier League. Watford is 19th in the rankings, three points behind 17th-placed Everton, while Leeds is 16th, six points clear of 18th-placed Burnley, having played two games more.

Watford vs Leeds Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Leeda 31/20 Watford 7/4 Draw 5/2

Watford vs Leeds Predictions

Watford was defeated 2-0 by Liverpool on the road in their most recent match. They had lost three of their previous four games overall and had also gone winless in five of their previous six games.

Furthermore, they are on an eight-game losing streak at home, during which they have given up a total of 22 goals.

Leeds, on the other hand, drew 1-1 with Southampton at home in the previous game week. They haven’t kept a clean sheet in 18 games and have conceded two or more goals in seven of their previous ten outings.

They’d also given up three or more goals in three of their previous five road outings. Given these observations, we expect a win for Watford at the Vicarage Road this Saturday.

Watford vs Leeds prediction: Watford 2-1 Leeds United @ 7/4 with Betstorm

Watford vs Leeds Betting Tips

Watford has only won six games in the league all season, and only two teams have conceded more goals.

Leeds, on the other hand, has played one extra match and has a total of seven wins so far. They have surrendered the most goals in the current Premier League season.

Watford vs Leeds betting tip: Watford to win @ 7/4 with Betstorm

How to Watch Watford vs Leeds Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Watford vs Leeds clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Betstorm by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet Storm Follow all the action from Watford vs Leeds with Bet Storm

When is Watford vs Leeds?

Watford vs Leeds will take place on 9th April 2022.

What time does Watford vs Leeds Kick Off?

Watford vs Leeds will kick off at 16:00 CET.

Watford vs Leeds Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Watford Team News

Watford has no new injury concerns for this weekend’s match, while Kwadwo Baah has returned to training after recovering from an ankle injury.

Watford Predicted Line Up: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Kucka; Sarr, Dennis, Hernandez

Leeds Team News

Despite making significant progress in their recovery, Tyler Roberts, Junior Firpo, Patrick Bamford, and Jamie Shackleton remain unavailable for selection for Leeds.

With the forward bidding to overcome a thigh injury, Joe Gelhardt is also anticipated to train on Friday and therefore be ready this weekend.

Leeds Predicted Line Up: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Best Watford vs Leeds Free Bets