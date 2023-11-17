NFL

Veteran QB Joe Flacco will reportedly workout for the Browns today and could be signed to the practice squad

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joe Flacco Jets pic
Joe Flacco Jets pic

At 6-3 this season, the Browns are fighting for positioning in the AFC playoff race. Baltimore is first in the AFC North and Cleveland is not far behind. A win this weekend vs. the Steelers would give them sole possession of second place. However, the Browns’ offense took a major blow this week. 

Starting QB Deshaun Watson fractured his shoulder in Week 10 and has been ruled out for the remainder of 2023. He needs season-ending shoulder surgery. With the Pro Bowler out, the Browns are left with Dorian-Thompson Robinson and P.J. Walker at QB. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns are working out some QBs this morning. One of them is veteran Joe Flacco who was with the Jets last season.

Will Joe Flacco be signed to Cleveland as their emergency third-string QB?


Losing Deshaun Watson for the season is tough for the Cleveland Browns. Despite that, nobody is going to feel sorry for them. Teams deal with injuries all year and backups always have to be ready for their name to be called. Cleveland has already named Dorian Thompson-Robinson their starter for Week 11 vs. the Steelers.

The 24-year-old is a rookie who’s played in three games this season and has made one start. There are still eight games left on the Browns’ schedule in 2023, including this Sunday. At 6-3, Cleveland has playoff intentions this season and they need to keep depth at QB. Between P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, they have 10 career starts in the NFL.


Ian Rapoport noted that the Browns were having a few QBs work out for them this morning. They’d like to add another depth piece to their practice squad. One of those players is Joe Flacco who last played for the Jets in 2022. In four starts for New York in 2022, Flacco was 1-3. He threw for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. At 38, Flacco would be a last-resort option if he were signed to Cleveland’s practice squad. They have two younger QBs who know the system and have been with the team all season. Cleveland will be at home this Sunday to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joe Flacco Jets pic
NFL

LATEST Veteran QB Joe Flacco will reportedly workout for the Browns today and could be signed to the practice squad

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  41min
9dfe4f00 84f4 11ee aec7 e872c129e5c3
NFL
Ravens News: Mark Andrews Injury “Looks Season Ending”, Says Harbaugh
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h

The Baltimore Ravens came out of their Thursday Night Football game against the division rival Bengals with a huge victory. The win improves their record to 8-3 and solidifies them…

rsz usa today 219121120
NFL
Joe Burrow Seen Saying “I Felt A Pop” Following Wrist Injury In Game vs. Ravens
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h

The Cincinnati Bengals came into Week 11 with a chance to make a move in the AFC North, playing against the division rival Ravens on Thursday Night Football. They were…

rsz zsnw5bd2is83zpwpyriz
NFL
Commanders: Sam Howell Cares More About Wins Than Passing Yards
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  13h
rsz robert griffin iii 081816 getty ftrjpg hfiojwgd2yqv1r28y8mh4g8h7
NFL
NFL News: RGIII Thinks That The Cleveland Browns Should Sign Him
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
rsz stefon diggs
NFL
Bills News: Stefon Diggs Responds To His Brother’s Controversial Tweets
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h
USATSI 21827289 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Week 11 TV Coverage, Full Schedule And Standings
Author image Joe Lyons  •  21h
Arrow to top