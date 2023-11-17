At 6-3 this season, the Browns are fighting for positioning in the AFC playoff race. Baltimore is first in the AFC North and Cleveland is not far behind. A win this weekend vs. the Steelers would give them sole possession of second place. However, the Browns’ offense took a major blow this week.

Starting QB Deshaun Watson fractured his shoulder in Week 10 and has been ruled out for the remainder of 2023. He needs season-ending shoulder surgery. With the Pro Bowler out, the Browns are left with Dorian-Thompson Robinson and P.J. Walker at QB. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns are working out some QBs this morning. One of them is veteran Joe Flacco who was with the Jets last season.

Will Joe Flacco be signed to Cleveland as their emergency third-string QB?

The #Browns are hosting a QB workout this morning, and sources say former Super Bowl MVP and #Ravens QB Joe Flacco is among them. Flacco last played for the #Jets and has kept his mind open about a return. With Deshaun Watson’s injury, adding a practice squad player is likely. pic.twitter.com/93hx9LAsBC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023



Losing Deshaun Watson for the season is tough for the Cleveland Browns. Despite that, nobody is going to feel sorry for them. Teams deal with injuries all year and backups always have to be ready for their name to be called. Cleveland has already named Dorian Thompson-Robinson their starter for Week 11 vs. the Steelers.

The 24-year-old is a rookie who’s played in three games this season and has made one start. There are still eight games left on the Browns’ schedule in 2023, including this Sunday. At 6-3, Cleveland has playoff intentions this season and they need to keep depth at QB. Between P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, they have 10 career starts in the NFL.

The #Browns are working out veteran quarterback Joe Flacco today, per a league source. Flacco is 10-1 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ceU2zHlJ05 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 17, 2023



Ian Rapoport noted that the Browns were having a few QBs work out for them this morning. They’d like to add another depth piece to their practice squad. One of those players is Joe Flacco who last played for the Jets in 2022. In four starts for New York in 2022, Flacco was 1-3. He threw for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. At 38, Flacco would be a last-resort option if he were signed to Cleveland’s practice squad. They have two younger QBs who know the system and have been with the team all season. Cleveland will be at home this Sunday to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.