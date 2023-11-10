NFL

Browns Injury Report: Cleveland will be without their top three offensive tackles in Week 10 vs. Baltimore

Zach Wolpin
This Sunday, the Browns will be on the road to face the Ravens in Week 10. These AFC North rivals met earlier this season, with Cleveland losing 28-3 to Baltimore. Rooke QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson did start that game for what it’s worth. The Ravens are hoping for a similar outcome in Week 10 as they continue to fight for top positioning in the AFC playoff race. 

According to league reports, the Browns are dealing with some major injuries to their offensive line this week. Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. are currently on the IR for Cleveland. Additionally, rookie Dawand Jones missed his third straight day of practice this week on Friday. He’s almost certainly not playing in Week 10. That means the Browns are going to be without their three best offensive tackles vs. Baltimore.

The Browns are in a bad spot on their offensive line for Week 10 vs. the Ravens


Deshaun Watson was off the injury report this week and he’s finally fully healthy and ready to help the team win. However, the Browns’ offensive line is extremely banged up and is missing some key players. Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Jr., and Dawand Jones are all out for Cleveland this Sunday vs. the Ravens.

That’s alarming for the Browns’ offensive line that will be playing two backup tackles in Week 10. Additionally, the Ravens are leading the NFL with 35 sacks this season. They have five players on their roster who have double-digit sacks in 2023. Justin Madubuike leads Baltimore with (7.5) and Kyle Van Noy is the next highest with (5.0).


The Browns are going to be playing some inexperienced players this weekend and that’s not a positive sign for the offense. Geron Christian was signed to the practice squad on Halloween. He could be starting at LT in Week 10. Additionally, James Hudon III has seven career starts in the NFL. At least some experience, but still not enough to where the Browns will feel confident against Baltimore’s defense on Sunday.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

