At 9-8 in 2023, the Colts tied with Jacksonville for second in the AFC South. Indianapolis’ season was ripped apart when rookie QB Anthony Richardson needed shoulder surgery. They were left with no choice but to start backup Gardner Minshew for their final 13 regular season games. Minshew went 7-6 in 13 starts for the Colts in 2023. However, he left the team this offseason and signed with the Raiders.

Anthony Richardson will be ready for the start of 2024 but the Colts still need to find a capable backup. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the team is signing veteran QB Joe Flacco to a one-year deal. The 39-year-old will be entering his 17th professional season. He will be Richardson’s backup and be a mentor to the young QB who’s only played in four NFL games.

Joe Flacco is signing a one-year deal for $8.7 million to play for the Colts in 2024

Former Browns QB and NFL Comeback Player of the Year winner Joe Flacco reached agreement with the Indianapolis Colts, per sources. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed. Flacco to Indy. pic.twitter.com/e9aNkQGfaG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024



To begin last season, Joe Flacco was sitting on his couch watching the NFL. The one-time Super Bowl champion was waiting for a team with serious interest to sign him. In November, the Browns’ starting QB Deshaun Watson needed to have season-ending shoulder surgery. Cleveland was badly in need of a QB for their final five games of the 2023 regular season. That’s when the Browns signed Joe Flacco. Initially, the move was questioned by Cleveland.

Flacco was quick to prove his doubters wrong and proved that he’s still got some gas left in the tank. The veteran QB went 4-0 in his first four games with the Browns. Additionally, he became the first QB in league history to throw for 250 yards and multiple touchdowns in each of his first five games with a new team. That four-game win streak was enough for the Browns to earn the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs for 2023. Unfortunately, the team lost in the wildcard round. It was still a season that Cleveland did not expect to have and Joe Flacco earned himself another year in the league.



In five regular-season starts for the Browns in 2023, Joe Flacco averaged (323.2) passing yards per game. The 39-year-old proved his arm is still as strong as it ever was. There were no problems in the passing game for the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year. Now, Flacco gets a chance to continue his career in year 17. It will be his first season with the Colts. He’ll get a chance to be a mentor to Anthony Richardson who’s still learning the nuances of being a professional QB. Ideally, Flacco will not have to start a game next season for the Colts. With Richardson’s injury history, the team has to play it safe. Hence the signing of Joe Flacco for 2024.