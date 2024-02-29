NFL

Colts' GM Chris Ballard will be extra cautious with Anthony Richardson as he recovers from a shoulder injury

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
With the 4th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts took QB Anthony Richardson out of Florida. He was the third QB taken in the first four picks of last year’s draft. The 21-year-old has less experience as a starter in college, but his athleticism and skillset were hard to pass up. Richardson was drafted to be their next franchise QB. 

Unfortunately, the rookie QB played in just four games last season due to injuries. He missed a week early on due to a concussion and then suffered a season-ending shoulder in October. Not how Indianapolis wanted their time with Richardson to start. That is why general manager Chris Ballard will be extra cautious this offseason. He’s been through this in the past with Andrew Luck and doesn’t want to make the same mistake twice.

Will Anthony Richardson be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season?


Chris Ballard has been the general manager of the Colts since 2017 and inherited Andrew Luck as his QB. In his first season, Luck missed the entire year due to a shoulder injury. Luck played through a shoulder injury in 2016, starting 15 of 16 games for the Colts. However, he needed to miss all of 2017 but did return in 2018. The four-time Pro Bowler started all 16 games in 2018. He infamously retired right before the start of the 2019 season and left the Colts in a difficult spot.

Since then, the team has been trying to find his replacement. Anthony Richardson has the potential, but injuries have limited his playing time. That is why Chris Ballard is taking a cautious approach with Ruchardson’s recovery this offseason. The last thing he wants is to rush the former first-round pick and cause a setback. Ballard said the team is there to “pull the reigns” and make sure Richardson is not too far ahead of schedule. He’s played four games for the team in his short career but is clearly a key piece of their franchise.


While Richardson only played four games in 2024, he proved to be a dynamic weapon at QB for the Colts. He had 577 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air. Additionally, he added 136 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in four games. Imagine what his season totals could be if he plays all 17 games. The potential for Richardson to be one of the best QBs is through the roof. For now, Richardson is taking it slow and has plenty of time until spring practices and mini-camps begin.

